UK Prime Minister Johnson has said there are no new COVID locks on the card.

LONDON, October 22 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday the new COVID-19 lockdown was not on the card. .

The Johnson government has said it doesn’t yet need to introduce a “Plan B” related to mandatory masks, telecommuting orders and vaccine passports, but if more people come forward on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, such measures could be introduced. . shot. read more

Prime Minister Johnson withdrew the UK’s coronavirus restrictions over the summer and said the number of cases is rising, but the trend is in line with expectations.

He said earlier this year that widespread distribution of the vaccine meant that the link between cases and deaths had ceased, unlike in the early stages of the epidemic.

When asked about the possibility of another closure over the winter on Friday, the Conservative prime minister said, “At this time, I have to say that there is absolutely nothing to indicate that it is on the card.”

Prime Minister Johnson has repealed the legal requirement to wear a mask, but said that people should still wear masks in confined spaces, especially when meeting strangers.

COVID-19 infections in the UK have risen 17.9% in the past 7 days, with 52,009 reported on Thursday, with a reproductive “R” number estimated to be between 1.0 and 1.2. One or more numbers indicate exponential growth of cases.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said in minutes from its October 14 meeting on Friday, “if the rate of growth increases, early intervention will reduce the need for more stringent, destructive and longer-lasting measures.” .

“SAGE advises that policy work on the potential re-introduction of measures should be undertaken now so that they can be prepared for rapid deployment if necessary.”

SAGE added that among the Plan B actions, the re-introduction of telecommuting guidelines would have the greatest impact on transmission.

An NHS COVID-19 Vaccination Health Campaign ad is displayed near a block of houses amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, UK on October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

read more

behavior change

The National Statistical Office (ONS) said Friday that the prevalence of COVID-19 rose again. One of the regions with the highest prevalence was southwest England, affected by false-negative test results from labs that were shut down last week. read more

ONS said the spread of COVID-19 was the highest since January, when the UK had just entered its third national lockdown, but the death toll was much lower. read more

A high infection rate in secondary schools, where 7.8% of children were infected in the last week, according to ONS statistics, has boosted the current number of cases.

Younger people are less likely to get seriously ill, but ONS levels show that the number of cases now spreading to older people is increasing.

Johnson said the government will rely on vaccines rather than lockdowns to get through the difficult winter, and SAGE says the situation won’t be as bad as last winter.

“Scenarios for this winter and 2022 suggest that higher levels of COVID-19 hospitalization than January 2021 are increasingly unlikely, but there is uncertainty about behavioral changes and weakened immunity,” the minutes said.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it was investigating a delta strain of coronavirus called AY.4.2, but there was no evidence that it caused more serious illness or made the vaccine ineffective because it could be more contagious than delta. is. read more

UKHSA chief executive Jenny Harryris said: “As the pandemic continues, it is not unexpected that new strains will continue to emerge, especially in the context of high incidence.”

“But this should be objective evidence that this pandemic is not over.”

Reports by Alistair Smout and James Davey and additional reports by Paul Sandle and William James

