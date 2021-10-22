The US economy may have just suffered its biggest hiccups since the start of the pandemic





The US economy hasn’t exactly fallen into the rut, but the US may have just suffered its biggest hiccup since the coronavirus pandemic erupted in early 2020.

Gross domestic product, the sum of everything that happens in the economy, likely grew in the third quarter at the slowest pace in a year and a half, Wall Street predicts. Third quarter GDP data will be released next Thursday.

The country’s economic growth is expected to be cut by more than half to an annualized rate of 3.1% during the July-September period, according to economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The United States grew at an annualized pace of 6.7% in the second quarter.

Other economic fortune tellers say even slower growth is in the cards. IHS Markit, the gold standard among Wall Street DJIA, + 0.21% forecasters, estimates GDP is on track to grow by just 1.5%.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast is even lower: 0.5%.

The big story has been the surge in coronavirus cases linked to the delta variant during the third trimester.

Towards the end of the summer, Americans went out less and traveled less to avoid catching the virus. This meant reduced spending at hotels, restaurants, theaters, resorts, etc.

The result: Consumer spending, the biggest driver of the economy, may have grown by 1% or less.

In contrast, spending jumped 12% year-on-year in the spring and 11.4% in the first three months of the year.

The delta variant was not the only source of expense reduction. The massive stimulus provided by the federal government had largely dried up by the end of the third quarter. Huge stimulus payments to individuals and families boosted spending earlier in the year.

Even when consumers wanted to spend more, sometimes they couldn’t find enough products to buy due to the persistent labor and supply shortages plaguing the economy.

Example: new cars and trucks.

A global shortage of computer chips has slowed production and pushed prices to record highs as the United States experiences its worst bout of inflation in 30 years. Another important factor in reducing consumer spending is the decline in auto sales.

The delta, weakening fiscal stimulus and supply constraints likely constrained U.S. GDP, TD economists said in a note to customers.

Other factors that held back growth over the summer were record international trade deficits and stagnant home sales. Builders also cannot build enough homes due to labor and material shortages.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel. The economy appeared to rebound in the first month of the fourth quarter as the delta receded and Americans returned to spending habits.

Economists predict that GDP will accelerate to 4.8% in the last three months of the year.

There are all kinds of worries about inflation, supply chain issues and labor shortages, but the economy continues to grow fairly steadily, said Joel Naroff of Naroff Economic Advisors.

The recovery would be even faster, they say, if labor shortages and supply bottlenecks ease quickly. Still, these problems are expected to worsen until 2022.

