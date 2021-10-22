British scientists investigate Delta sub-variant as Covid cases surge





British health officials on Friday said they were officially investigating the delta strain of the coronavirus, which has been confirmed in a growing number of cases.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a public health protection agency, said AY.4.2, which appeared in 6% of cases last week, was “designated as a variant under investigation” but not yet a “variant of concern.” .

The agency said, “The designation was based on the fact that there is early evidence that this sub-lineage has become increasingly common in the UK in recent months and may have increased growth rates in the UK compared to deltas”.

“More evidence is needed to know whether this is due to a change in the behavior of the virus or an epidemiological condition,” he added.

The UKHA said the Delta variant was “overwhelmingly dominant” in the UK, accounting for 99.8% of all cases.

However, as of October 20, there were 15,120 cases of subtype AY.4.2, first detected in July as coronavirus restrictions were lifted nationwide.

The UKHA added: “Evidence is not yet available, but so far, this variant does not appear to cause more serious disease or to make the vaccine currently available is less effective.”

The UK is now battling the second highest infection rate in the world after the US, with more than 50,000 cases recorded on Thursday, the highest since July.

Nearly 50,000 new cases were added on Friday and 180 died within 28 days of testing positive, bringing the total number since the outbreak began to 139,326.

High levels of infection among school-age children are known to be the cause of the soaring rates and have spurred calls for some emergency measures to be reintroduced.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said this week the number of infected people could reach 100,000 a day as a new advertising campaign began to encourage additional shots and flu shots.

Concerns have been raised about weakening immunity, given that the UK launched its vaccination campaign in December last year before many other countries.

But the government is resisting calls for re-wearing of masks in crowded indoor spaces, despite health officials saying it could help curb close contact transmission and reduce the burden on hospitals during the coming winter.

Ministers say vaccination rates have helped reduce the link between hospitalization and death in more severe COVID-19 patients.

