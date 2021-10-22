SAGE scientists tell the UK to start Plan B, including working from home to stem the rise of COVID-19.





Government scientists have told Boris Johnson that Plan B action must be taken to reverse the surge in Covid cases as the UK enters winter.

Advice to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet was published in the minutes of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) meeting of 14 October.

Ministers warned that early intervention would reduce the need for more stringent, destructive and longer-lasting measures.

SAGE evidence has shown that government recommendations for telecommuting will be the most effective measures compared to wearing masks and introducing COVID-19 passports.

Despite the 50,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (which is expected to double in the coming weeks), ministers have refused to enact these Plan B measures, arguing that the pressure on the NHS is sustainable.

The SAGE documentation explains it this way: Modeling shows that doubling the stringency of the measures needed to control the spread of a growing epidemic increases.

When case rates are increasing, early intervention reduces the need for more stringent, destructive and long-lasting measures.

Continued: Reduced self-reported preventive behaviors such as wearing a face covering.

Effective re-introduction of measures requires clear and positive public communication (providing sufficient time for implementation) that outlines the expected impact and scope, exemptions and enforcement approaches.

The re-introduction of telecommuting guidelines is likely to have the greatest personal impact on the dissemination of the proposed action.

The impact will depend on the effectiveness of communication and guidance, employer responses, and the percentage of telecommutable workers who are not currently telecommuting at the time of implementation.

He noted that presentism can be a growing cause of spread in the workplace and effective communication will be important to avoid this.

When asymptomatic infections are included, experts believe the UK is already seeing around 100,000 new Covid infections per day. In some areas, overall hospitalizations increased by 40% over the past week.

Sir Patrick Vallance, chief scientific adviser who chaired the teleconference, has previously publicly stated that government intervention to control the spread of COVID-19 must be harder, faster and faster than it wants.

Without them, SAGE believes Covid cases will continue to rise.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is expected to exceed 1,000 per day. There are currently a total of 8,142 Covid patients in UK wards, all of which need more space to isolate them from other patients.

According to SAGE modeling, it is increasingly unlikely that the number of hospitalized Covid patients will reach a peak of 38,000 in January 2021.

However, hospitals are more likely to process similar numbers over a longer period of time.

Separately, an independent group of scientists established to reflect a government advisory group that has proven effective in many countries, including France, ​​Spain, Italy, Germany and Portugal, has called for Plan B measures to be introduced.

Professor Stephen Reicher of St Andrews University, who is part of the Independent SAGE group, said, “This plan is not asking for a closure.

Conversely, failure to implement reasonable and balanced protection in the short term increases the likelihood that larger restrictions will be required in the long term.

Sajid Javid’s decision to do nothing is a true containment plan.

