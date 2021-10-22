Pablo Escobars’ cocaine hippos legally recognized as persons by US court





After Pablo Escobar’s death in 1993, animals illegally imported to his ranch in Colombia were shipped to other zoos. All but four hippos that the authorities deemed too difficult to round up.

They were allowed to remain on land, but quickly escaped to an area around the Magdelena River. Since then, their number has grown to around 100.

As part of a battle to save these so-called “cocaine hippos” from slaughter, animals became the first non-human creatures to be legally considered as people by US courts.

Colombian authorities have been discussing the culling of hippos since 2009 on the assumption that they are an invasive species. They would compete with local wildlife for food and pollute local waterways with their droppings.

But some scientists say wild mammals can actually help the ecosystem by replacing species lost to human activity. A study last year found that their diet and size were similar to that of extinct giant llamas, and their semi-aquatic behavior was comparable to that of another extinct mammal.

So how were hippos legally recognized as people?

Colombian lawyer Luis Domingo Gómez Maldonado filed a complaint on behalf of the animals in July this year. It is meant to prevent them from being killed.

In Colombia, non-human animals have the right to sue to protect their interests, but someone in the United States cannot be compelled to present supporting documents.

Interested parties in Colombia are, however, permitted to apply to a US federal court to obtain documents or testimony. The Animal Defense League Fund (ADLF), an animal rights advocacy group, asked two Ohio wildlife experts on behalf of the hippos to share their expertise on non-surgical sterilization.

They granted the request, which means the district court has legally recognized non-human creatures as people for the first time in U.S. history.

“The court order allowing hippos to exercise their legal right to obtain information in the United States is a critical step in the broader struggle for the status of animals to recognize that animals have enforceable rights,” he said. said Stephen Wells, executive director of ADLF.

“Animals have a right to be free from cruelty and exploitation, and the failure of US courts to recognize their rights hinders the ability to enforce existing legislative protections.”

It’s a small step in Pablo Escobar’s unusual pets legal case, but one that could have huge implications for animal rights cases across the United States. As the ADLF Advocate General told AFP on Thursday, this is the first “real life example” of a US court allowing animals to exercise legal rights on their own behalf.

