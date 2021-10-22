EU considers ending Brexit trade deal if UK rift deepens





(Bloomberg) — Sources familiar with the matter suggest that if the UK government withdraws its commitments to Northern Ireland, the European Union may weigh in on ending its post-Brexit trade deal.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson used the powers granted in Article 16 of the Agreement to threaten to unilaterally suspend part of the Northern Ireland Protocol governing trade between the province and the rest of the UK. European authorities have been discussing the need for a strong countermeasure.

Closing the trade deal signed on Christmas Eve last year would do a lot of damage to the UK economy already struggling with supply shortages and impose costs on European companies with customers in the UK.

After the report, the pound fell 0.4% to $1.3736. UK Treasury yields fell 6 basis points to 1.15%, a session high.

The decision will require unanimous support from all 27 EU governments and will lead to a cooling period before tariffs, quotas and other trade barriers between the UK and the EU begin. The EU can close the entire deal or target specific industries.

For a long time we have been asked whether the 16 trillion and it matter to the pound. Nomura’s monetary strategist Jordan Rochester said the answer was no, as it was mostly political stance and noise. But threatening to break the trade deal is an extension of the rhetoric and the pound should be lower as a result.

The two sides are currently in fierce negotiations after the EU has put forward a series of proposals aimed at breaking the deadlock on the protocol. The EU’s proposal would reduce most inspections between the two regions and ease imports of goods, including chilled meat, sausages and pharmaceuticals.

However, the proposal does not address key UK requirements, including removing the oversight of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland. The UK government has accused the protocol of disrupting trade and sparking political unrest in the region.

Moreover, the EU has told Britain that it will not discuss the so-called legal document presented by London, a source said. The British submission would rewrite aspects of the protocol, including rules governing state aid and movement of goods, and would not serve as the basis for a solution, the person said. The European Commission declined to comment on the status of the negotiations.

Under the terms of the deal Johnson agreed to with the EU, Northern Ireland remains in the EU single market and has a customs border in the Irish Sea.

The EU refused to renegotiate, but said it was open to solutions to real problems. Its latest proposal goes further than previously suggested that blocks can be extended.

In an interview with Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwaite this week, Prime Minister Johnson promised to settle the Northern Ireland Protocol’s problems.

A source said the deal is unlikely if the UK adheres to the position that the EU’s highest court should not play a role in Northern Ireland’s trade affairs.

If the UK follows the threat, the EU could justify ending the trade deal by pointing out that it has argued from the outset that the treaty with Northern Ireland is a necessary condition of the trade deal, he added.

