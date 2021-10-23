US authorities closely monitor ‘delta plus’ mutation as it spreads to UK





Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies before a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions at the United States Capitol on May 11, 2021.

U.S. health officials are closely monitoring an emerging sub-variant of Covid-19, dubbed “delta plus,” which some scientists believe may be more contagious than the already highly transmissible delta variant.

Formerly known as AY.4.2, delta plus includes two new spike protein mutations, A222V and Y145H, which allow the virus to enter the body. These mutations have been found in other variants of Covid, so it is not clear to what extent these changes affect the virus.

François Balloux, director of the Genetics Institute at University College London, said it could be 10-15% more contagious than the delta, which first appeared in India and spreads more easily than Ebola, the SARS, MERS and the Spanish Flu of 1918, according to the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention.

Delta has an R-naught, or reproduction rate, of eight or nine, according to CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky, which means every person with Covid will pass it on to nine other people. The ‘wild type’ or original strain of Covid had an estimated R-zero of around three. A person infected with the delta variant carries 1,000 times the viral load of the original Covid strain.

India’s health ministry reported in June that delta plus was more transmissible than the delta variant, adding that the subtype binds more strongly to receptors in lung cells and may even reduce the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody treatments.

The mutation was detected in the United States, but there has been no noticeable increase in delta plus cases nationwide, Walensky said during a White House briefing on Covid on Wednesday.

“We are particularly watching out for sublinelines that could impact therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies and vaccines,” Walensky said. “At this time, there is no evidence that the AY.4.2 subline has an impact on the effectiveness of our current vaccines or treatments.”

The AY.4.2 sub-variant has been detected in at least five cases in the United States since August: in Washington, DC, California, North Carolina, Washington state and Massachusetts, according to Outbreak.info . The website collects data from GISAID, a global genomic database on Covid and influenza cases.

Leading health authorities have warned for weeks that more potent and potentially vaccine-resistant Covid variants could develop as long as widespread epidemics continue to occur, fueled by billions of people around the world who are unvaccinated. White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said in August that the United States could be “in trouble” if another mutation goes beyond delta, asking the unvaccinated to be vaccinated in the hope of curb a wave that has crushed the country’s health systems this summer.

Delta plus could also potentially affect the age groups eligible to receive booster doses of Covid, Dr Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration’s senior vaccine regulator, said Wednesday evening. The FDA and CDC have cleared Covid boosters for a wide range of adults in the United States from the three American manufacturers: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer.

“The exact age of this will be based on what we see of the emerging situation, which is quite dynamic right now because we continue to see reports of new variants,” Marks said. “And we are also seeing changes in the epidemiology of Covid-19 in our country right now with new hot spots coming even as some places die.”

Concerns over delta plus are high in the UK, where authorities are fighting an increase in the number of cases and facing a new health crisis. Delta plus cases accounted for around 6% of all Covid cases sequenced in the week starting September 27, according to the latest data from the country’s Health Security Agency. The subline is “increasing in frequency” in the UK, the agency noted, and doctors at the National Health Service Confederation in London are calling for a return to stricter Covid protocols as winter approaches.

But world health leaders are urging the public not to panic. While the emergence of a Covid subtype is not the same as an entirely new evolving variant, tracking the progression of delta could provide the medical community with a better understanding of the mutation, Dr Sylvain Aldighieri, manager of Covid-19 incidents at the World Health Organization regional branch for the Americas, said in a briefing Oct.6.

“Looking at these additional changes could help researchers track the variants on a fine scale,” Aldighieri said. “But they do not imply any functional or biological difference.”

Holly Ellyatt of CNBC in London contributed to this report.

