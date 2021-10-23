England’s largest animatronic dragon has landed in Cardiff and has a chance to win a rugby ticket.





There is a new attraction in Cardiff Bay and cannot be missed.

A powerful red dragon flew over Mermaid Quay, creating a comfortable hideout in Tacoma Square, which lasts until November 7, 2021.

This dragon is 15 meters long and 6 meters high, an animatronic, the largest dragon of its kind. It features a moving head and tail, eyes that open and close, realistic breathing movements, and a terrifying roar and smoky breath that will please anyone crossing the road.

What’s more, the good news is that visitors to Cardiff Bay can meet dragons for free.

Simultaneously with this arrival, the Mermaid Quay is hosting a variety of dragon-themed activities and contests for you to participate in, including fire-breathing Instagram filters, free dragon face painting (weekends only) and dragon rides for kids. You’ll also get the chance to have a hustle and bustle of rugby day out with 4 tickets to the Wales v Australia match at the Principality Stadium on 20 November 2021.

Simon Whiting, Mermaid Quay Center Manager, said: It’s really very special and the closest thing to a real Welsh dragon. Scroll down to see for yourself, grab a bite to eat at one of the great restaurants, cafes and bars and join in all the dragon-themed fun on offer.

What’s up? Mermaid Quay will host the giant dragon until November 7 (Image: Matthew Horwood)

During the half term, there is a special screening of How to Train Your Dragon at Everyman Cinemas Cardiff so your dragon can take up the big screen. Loved by children and adults alike, this is a DreamWorks masterpiece not to be missed. Screenings begin on Sunday, October 24 and end on Thursday, October 28. After the movie, kids can experience a four-person dragon ride. Next to the People Like Us statue in Quayside, Monday to Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 11am-5pm.

Cadwaladers Mermaid Quay also celebrates the arrival of dragons with the new Dragon Sundae. A kid-sized sundae with a scoop of Cadwaladers vanilla ice cream and strawberry ice cream, strawberry sauce, fresh whipped cream and chopped strawberries. This delicious snack costs 3.95 and is available starting October 23rd.

How to Training a Dragon will be screened for half a year at Everyman Cinemas Cardiff (Image: Matthew Horwood).

Participating Mermaid Quay restaurants, cafes and bars also have a design dragon competition. Enjoy a delicious meal and ask for a coloring book to complete. You can then drop your finished items in a special mailbox in the atrium, available daily from 7am to 7pm. Entries must be submitted by 7pm on November 7th and participating restaurants include Cadwaladers, Costa, The Dock, Everyman, Las Iguanas, Nando’s, Pizza Express, and Ridiculously Rich by the Sea.

If your treasure hunt is more of a family street, there’s one on Mermaid Quay. Six dragons wander around Mermaid Key and it’s your job to find them! If you find them all, you can get free ice cream for a year at Cadwaladers Mermaid Quay.

Pick up a treasure map and set off from the location that marks the treasure hunt clues. When finished, return the completed form to a special mailbox located in the atrium. The treasure hunt runs from October 23rd to November 7th.

Please see the Mermaid Quay website for more information on these activities, how to participate in the competition, and terms and conditions.

How to get a rugby ticket You can get a rugby ticket by discovering the dragon’s name (Image: Matthew Horwood)

There is also an amazing chance to win 4 tickets to the Wales v Australia match on 20 November. The winner will receive a 4-person meal at Hub Box Mermaid Quay and a 4-person Aquabus excursion from Mermaid Quay to Principality Stadium (weather permitting).

To enter, simply go down to the Mermaid Quay, find the dragon’s name, and fill out the entry form on the Mermaid Quays website. Full terms and conditions can be found on our website.

Entrants must be 18 years of age or older to participate in the sweepstakes. The prize draw closes at midnight on Sunday, November 7th and winners will be randomly selected. Winners must be able to claim the prize experience on 20 November 2021. This competition is promoted by Mermaid Quay- Management Suite, Cardiff, CF10 5BZ. Reach Plc is not the promoter or affiliate of the Mermaid Key Competition.

