U.S. intelligence warns China may dominate high tech





WASHINGTON (AP) US officials on Friday released new warnings about China’s ambitions for artificial intelligence and a range of cutting-edge technologies that could potentially give Beijing a decisive military advantage and possible dominance over the health care and other essential sectors in America.

The warnings include a renewed effort to educate business executives, academics, and local and state government officials about the risks of accepting Chinese investments or expertise in key industries, officials from the National Counterintelligence Center said. and security. While the center does not intend to tell authorities to reject Chinese investments, it will encourage efforts to control intellectual property and implement security measures.

National security agencies under the administration of President Joe Bidens are waging an aggressive public campaign against China, which some officials have called the greatest strategic threat to the United States. The Biden administration has simultaneously tried to ease some tensions with Beijing dating back to the Trump administration and seek common ground on trade and climate change.

Beijing has repeatedly accused Washington of sowing fear over its intentions and has attacked U.S. intelligence services for its assessments of China, including claims that Chinese leaders withheld critical information about the coronavirus pandemic.

Under President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government has declared its goals of creating profitable technologies in robotics and other fields under plans known as Made in China 2025. In recent years, the Justice Ministry returned several indictments alleging the theft of sensitive US information on behalf of China. , including research on vaccines and autonomous vehicle technology.

Acting Director of Counterintelligence Centers Michael Orlando told reporters in a rare briefing Thursday that the United States cannot afford to lose ground to China in several key areas: artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology.

Orlando noted that Chinese businesses and academics are beholden to the Chinese Communist Party and are required to serve the interests of the party.

Although we’ve said this year after year, people don’t digest it, he said.

Orlando declined to say whether the United States should adopt tougher restrictions or outright bans on Chinese investment in certain sectors, saying his role is not to suggest policy.

But the counterintelligence center regularly holds briefings with private industry and universities while recognizing that industries and universities may still want to seek out students, experts and investors from China, Orlando said. He would not name the companies with which the center met.

Head of Centers for Emerging and Disruptive Technologies, Edward You, noted Chinese companies’ investment in biotechnology and pharmacy in the United States and Europe.

WuXi Biologics has built a vaccine manufacturing plant in Ireland since 2019, announced plans for a production plant in Massachusetts and acquired a Bayer plant in Germany. Officials did not release any information linking the acquisitions to Beijing influence, but said they were part of a larger pattern of Chinese medical companies.

Chinese companies have also offered COVID-19 test kits and genetic testing in the United States, meeting federal privacy standards and other regulations, You said. But data collected by companies with ties to China could ultimately end up in Beijing’s hands, You said.

China already has the greatest access to medical data of any country, he said. With its data collection and technological advancements, Beijing could one day dominate healthcare and leave the United States entirely dependent on China, he said.

If you are President Xi, he said, it is the gift that keeps on giving.

___

This story removes an incorrect reference to WuXi Biologics head office in Hong Kong.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-joe-biden-technology-business-china-52acbd35f77084771ddeabbb2bfd0789 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos