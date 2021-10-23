Catriona Stewart: Glasgow is the saddest city in England.





Cheer on lovely people. Why is it so blue? Scotland has sadly fallen to the bottom of the official wellness stats, and is falling into a pit to make us the happiest country in the UK.

Northern Irish, Welsh and British cousins ​​all reported a decrease in their euphoria over the past year, but during the pandemic? Who would have guessed? – Scotland is the most depressing.

The hot and fairly evenly divided view across social media is that Scotland has taken solace from living under the constraints of a Conservative regime that Scotland did not demand, and living under a SNP regime desperate to divide the country.

Both may be true, but only half.

Less distracted by the details of the annual wellness survey is Glasgow, a poor old greenery that has been voted Scotland’s happiest place for the third year in a row. The most unhappy in the most unhappy place.

Sister Glasgow, why are you so loud?

Respondents asked how satisfied they were with their lives, how anxious they were, how happy they were, and how much they believed their work was worthwhile.

One of the suggestions presented to explain the unhappiness of the inhabitants was the controversial lack of access to nature. The city is full of parks. Rural parks, regional parks, woodlands, rivers, urban meadows.

Loch Lomond is just up the road and the beach is just below. We have a pretty good location in Glasgow.

I’ve heard that the Scots of the Outer Hebrides and Orkney are the happiest, and that people are generally the happiest in the countryside. Access to nature is essential for health and mood, but community bonds are stronger in small places. You might like the city’s anonymity, but others need someone to lean on.

A big advantage of Glasgow is its community pockets, urban areas that feel like towns where everyone knows everyone, and there are community groups set up to solve problems if you have them.

A more likely explanation is the city’s years of poverty and suffering. Glasgow has a unique and complex composition and the city is more influenced by political decisions than anywhere else.

Unemployment is an important factor when discussing well-being, and people who are not working feel more insecure. Being surrounded by people who have lost their jobs also has an effect, making them feel that their work may be insecure.

Glasgow was most affected by unemployment in Scotland during the pandemic. Scottish government figures show that the number of Universal Credits increased across all local authorities, but the biggest increase was in Glasgow with an additional 39,000.

When David Cameron launched a well-being survey in 2013, he said that finding what people believe will improve their lives will influence public policy. He said well-being is a serious government undertaking, as is Nicola Sturgeon’s plan to make Scotland a well-being nation.

That may have been Mr. Cameron’s plan, but given the reported lack of happiness and his persistence in making disastrous legislative decisions, it now looks like a pie in the sky.

Glasgow’s illness has a unique set of frustrations. Frustration when the Boris Johnson administration ignores it comes from a feeling that his lawmakers lack empathy or a nuanced understanding of the issues they are trying to legislate.

Glasgow’s local authorities seem to have a good grasp of the unique and complex urban makeup of the MSP, which represents and legislates Glasgow in Holyrood.

It was this clear insight that made a recent STV interview with city councilor Susan Aitken into a car accident. When she said all Glasgow needed to “dress up” she would have known that the Rhine would upset the residents.

We’re getting close to COP26, and the explosions during the climate summit have pushed the city’s troubles to a point of pressure. Residents have long complained about the condition of garbage on the streets, while cleaning workers have complained about salaries and conditions. Now they have promised a strike.

The transportation system is not fit for purpose, and the pledge to Glasgow Metro doesn’t move fast enough. The system will be scrutinized as bus drivers and railroad workers plan to leave during COP26.

Another interesting survey this week found that Scots are more concerned with social justice than Brits. It’s a frequently raised concept that takes its place with the often ridiculed cry of “Scottish exceptionalism”.

But this comes from the British Social Attitudes Survey, which shows that three-quarters of Scots believe that the UK’s income distribution is unequal. In England, it was two-thirds.

In Scotland, a quarter of the population said they lived in an unequal society, but in England that number was only one-sixth.

Not only does Glasgow suffer from a higher inequality rate, but the people here probably feel it even more. This means that those who claim Scotland is unhappy with its elected government, the most wicked, hypocritical and blatantly corrupt government in living memory, will stand up for the right word.

Glasgow’s high levels of poverty raise the greatest concern about the government’s ability to address inequality. No wonder we are down.

In 2013, the year the annual wellness survey was launched, a massive global crowdsourcing appeal for ideas that make Glasgow great came from the City Marketing Bureau.

Could it be culture? Will it be shopping? Park? sports? fashion? We had no castles to punch, no world-famous towers or bridges, no capital.

Coincidentally, the response was that Glasgow was worth a visit for the sake of people. Kind, cunning, sociable, kind. Now Glasgow laughs less.

If people make Glasgow miserable and people in Glasgow miserable, what city is it today? It is a place of imminent change, a city transforming towards a greener and more equitable future.

But change cannot come fast enough.

