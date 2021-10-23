Norris’ fastest Perez, Hamilton in FP2





Hamilton’s 1m34,842s would have edged him 0.104s ahead of Perez, but going over the accepted track limits on the penultimate turn in a qualifying mock halfway through the second 60-minute session cost to the world champion first place and the Red Bull took the lead with 1m34.946s.

In sweltering conditions on the Circuit of the Americas, the peloton first emerged on the harder compounds, with Antonio Giovinazzi setting the benchmark first at 1m38.355s on medium tires.

Esteban Ocon, Kimi Raikkonen and Lance Stroll all had brief stints for first place in the opening race, before FP1 leader Valtteri Bottas used the yellow-walled rubber to reduce the fastest time to 1.38m .887.

Minutes later he was knocked down by Perez’s 1.35.883 and the pair continued to trade the best times in the next section of the session, with Perez’s 1.35.716s set approaching the 15 mark. minutes, then holding first place until the pilots start to move on to the softwares.

Stroll led the way, taking first place in 1m35.561s for Aston Martin just past the 20-minute mark.

Bottas then climbed back to first place in 1m35.360, but it was considerably slower than Hamilton’s best set a few minutes later.

But after Hamilton was deprived of his first lap on the softs, he stayed on it and finally put in a best effort of 1m35.310s. hot conditions.

Before Hamilton did a legal lap on the softs, Perez had regained first place just before the 30th minute with his 1m34.946s, Norris then placed second on his flight effort on the softs to finish at 0.257s to the drift.

Norris had to return to the pits for a spell early on after reporting “something loose around my elbow” which meant he couldn’t “turn right”.

Red Bull never got to see how Verstappen would enter the battle at the top of time as the Dutchman abandoned his race on soft tires frustrated with his team’s handling of traffic.

Verstappen was preparing to start a soft lap when several cars preceded him and he was forced to complete another preparation lap after which he set the fastest time of the session in the first sector before falling back and stop after hitting the traffic that had jumped in front of him and these cars and then on recovery laps to return to the pits.

The current championship leader angrily told Red Bull he was “boxing f ** k this” to focus on his long run ahead while he was “on this short term”.

Earlier in the session, Verstappen and Hamilton had crossed the last corner and down the pit straight, then continued side by side in the climb that tightens to the left of Turn 1, a situation in which Red Bull told Verstappen to ‘ignore’ Hamilton’s move. go forward.

The order remained stable during the long race that concluded FP2, where teams gathered useful data on tire longevity to understand if they can finish the race on one or two stoppers in the Texas heat.

Bottas took fourth place ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, Stroll coming back to sixth ahead of Charles Leclerc and Verstappen whose fastest lap remained his fastest since the running average tire in the opening stages.

Carlos Sainz and Giovinazzi complete the top 10.

The end of the session saw Fernando Alonso slip through the penultimate corner with just over three minutes remaining.

With a tailwind pushing the cars around this corner, Alonso quickly turned around and skidded backwards through the asphalt and then gravel, hitting barriers as he stopped smoking and picking up dirt. minor damage to the end plate of its rear spoiler.

Giovinazzi also stopped in the last corner as the cars returned to the pits at the end of the session before making a sharp left turn and returning to the Alfa Romeo garage at low speed.

