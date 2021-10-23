Bank of England rate hike likely to rise as UK activity strengthens





A closely watched study showed that economic activity in the UK rebounded in October and cost pressures reached record highs supporting interest rate hikes.

According to the IHS Markit Index, input cost inflation and output prices rose at the fastest rate since the index began in 1998, driven by wage hikes, rising fuel, transport and energy costs, and worsening supply shortfalls.

Comprehensive Purchasing Managers’ Index rises “to be bold” [Bank of England] Samuel Tombs, UK chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “Members of the Monetary Policy Committee are working to push the bank’s rate hike at their next meeting on 4 November.”

The October PMI reached 56.8, a three-month high, up from 54.9 in the previous month. The increase was driven by the services sector, which accounts for about 80% of the economy, and the index rose to a three-month high of 58.

The figures, based on interviews conducted between 12 and 22 October, beat the 54 economists polled by Reuters. Published by the research group IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, this index measures the health of the service and manufacturing sectors.

Job creation rates in October were close to their August highs, with many respondents citing difficulties finding candidates to fill vacancies.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said the UK economy is “getting pace again”.

“Read records. . . It will inevitably fuel these inflation concerns and add a case for higher interest rates.”

BoE chief economist Huw Pill told the Financial Times on Thursday that the central bank will make a “real-time” decision on whether to raise rates at its November meeting.

However, Williamson warns that “there is a tendency for service growth to slow as the number of cases of COVID-19 increases in recent years.” In addition, the manufacturing PMI and other economic indicators released on Friday also fell.

The PMI for manufacturing production fell to an eight-month low of 50.6, citing commodity producers struggling to meet customer demand due to capacity constraints, long supplier lead times and a workforce shortage.

Duncan Brock, Group Director at Cips, said, “Failed manufacturers are struggling to regain momentum, and the balance between supply and demand for technology and materials remains skewed, resulting in dissatisfied customers.”

Separate data from the Office for National Statistics released on Friday showed that retail sales in the UK fell 0.2% between September and August, falling for the fifth straight month and the longest straight decline since records began in 1996. recorded.

Helen Dickinson, CEO of the UK Retail Consortium, said: “Lack of fuel, wet weather and low consumer confidence have all contributed to a decline in consumer demand for home goods and furniture.”

During the fuel crisis, where a shortage of truckers at many gas stations resulted in a shortage of fuel, sales declined despite brisk fuel sales, prompting consumers to fill their tanks in panic.

The decline in retail sales may reflect a shift from goods such as fitness tools to services such as gym membership, consistent with a brighter service survey indicator.

However, UK consumer confidence fell to its lowest level since February, when morale was dampened by fuel shortages, soaring gasoline prices and rising COVID-19 infections.

“Overall, this data shows a weak recovery,” said Bethany Beckett, UK economist at Capital Economics. She said “a cocktail of rising Covid-19 cases and long-term shortages” suggests the economy could return to pre-pandemic levels after early 2022, but likely rate hikes in the coming months as inflation rises This “looks higher and higher,” he added. .

