Biden said the United States will protect Taiwan. But it is not so clear.





WASHINGTON U.S. Presidents have spent decades trying to avoid the question of how forcefully the United States would come to Taiwan’s aid if China invaded it or, more likely, tried to slowly strangle the island in the aim to bring it back under the control of the continent.

US policy characterized as strategic ambiguity because it leaves vague exactly how the United States would react does not lend itself to a harsh response. So the White House was quick to declare that US policy had not changed after President Biden was asked at a CNN event on Thursday night whether the United States would protect Taiwan and he said : Yes, we are committed to doing so.

The president was not announcing any change in our policy and there is no change in our policy, according to a White House statement.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and State Department spokesman Ned Price repeated in detail on Friday long-standing language intended to signal Beijing that it should do nothing to change the status quo, and in Taipei that he should not think of relying on the United States if they considered declaring independence.

Mr. Bidens’ wording was a reminder that Taiwan remains a minefield for the United States, 42 years after the passage of the Taiwan Relations Act and amid a major build-up of Chinese military forces in the region. . And once an ambiguity strategy is described in less than ambiguous terms, as it appeared to do on Thursday, it’s hard to go back.

Mr. Biden is no newbie in the matter: he is one of the very few political figures to have been in Washington for so long that he voted for the law in 1979 as a young senator from Delaware. As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he visited Taiwan and understood the nuances of the wording.

He understood it so well, in fact, that 20 years ago, Mr. Biden warned President George W. Bush that words matter after Mr. Bush said he would do whatever he wanted. would need to defend Taiwan. When, hours later, the Bush White House did what the current White House did, saying nothing had changed, Mr. Biden wrote an opinion column correcting him, noting that the United States were not forced to defend Taiwan.

There is a huge difference, Biden wrote in the Washington Post, between reserving the right to use force and forcing oneself, a priori, to defend Taiwan. He accused Mr. Bush of inattention to detail.

Mr Bidens’ blunt statement to Anderson Cooper on Thursday was not the first time he had made such a pledge.

In August, after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan left some allies wondering how much they could count on US commitments, he told ABC we would react if there was action against a NATO ally. , adding, the same with Japan, the same with South Korea, the same with Taiwan.

In fact, treaty obligations with NATO, Japan, and South Korea are quite different from what they are with Taiwan, or the Republic of China, which Beijing has declared its territory since its inception in 1949.

But it may reflect a desire to toughen Washington’s language to counter new Chinese capabilities, which would allow much more subtle measures to strangle Taiwan by cutting submarine cables, internet connections, and liquid natural gas shipments. than an outright invasion.

And some believe that the era of strategic ambiguity should end, that ambiguity no longer fits the moment. It has become long in the tooth, said Richard Haass, a former senior State Department official and head of national security, who is now chairman of the Council on Foreign Relations. It’s time to move from strategic ambiguity to strategic clarity.

Mr Haass and a number of other experts and former government officials believe it would be wiser to make it clear to Beijing what kind of economic sanctions would follow any effort to intimidate or take over Taiwan.

This could still happen any time Mr. Biden delivers his long-delayed China’s strategy speech, outlining his approach to a country that poses a military, economic and technological challenge on a scale that the United States does not have. never seen before. But the White House is not ready for any change in its policy.

What should be clear from all his comments on Taiwan, a State Department official said in a written statement, is that our support for Taiwan is rock solid and we are committed to peace and justice. stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/22/us/politics/biden-taiwan-defense-china.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos