International Box Office – Deadline





Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune hit China today with a 34.3% market share, estimated at 42 million yuan ($6.5 million) across 28,274 screens. There are no social scores yet, but Friday’s estimates will herald a weekend in the $20M+ area as the sessions come in.

The Warner Bros/Legendary title handled in China by Legendary East (via Wanda) will also open domestically in this frame (which grossed $5.1 million in Thursday’s preview) and 39 other markets, including the UK, South Korea, Brazil and Mexico. . Excluding China and other Fridays, the current international box office cumulative is around $137 million as of Thursday.

In China, Dune has a critic rating of 7.7 on Douban and is the first major Hollywood film to enter the market since Disney/20th Century Studios’ Free Guy in late August. Ticketing platform Maoyan, which regularly updates its estimates, currently expects Dune’s overall run to be $31 million, easily surpassing Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival. Actor James Bond, starring Timothée Chalamet, will face a race to the Middle Kingdom next weekend in No Time To Die. Early rumors in China today are that Imax screens account for 21% of Dune’s total release date. The format excelled overall in China, but was over-indexed with Dune in other markets.

Dune has grossed more than 5.14 billion yuan ($850 million) since its September 30th debut and came close to fellow Chinese film ‘Hi’, leading Friday in China with a regional propaganda picture for 2021’s second-largest film. , mom. However, as of this writing, Dune jumped to RMB59 million/$9.3 million on Saturday, according to Maoyan shortly after midnight on Friday.

Elsewhere, Dune launched in South Korea on Wednesday and has grossed around $1.4 million so far. Sony’s Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage is facing a soft market with very strong performance. Dune is showing on 17 Imax screens in South Korea, which reached 21% of gross gross on Wednesday’s opening day. In contrast, 5%-6% for Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings and No Time to Die.

From the UK to Thursday, Dune’s cumulative total is $1.5 million, including Monday’s preview. Open Thursday is 6% lower than No Time to Die on the same day in the market. Imax has 50 screens playing Dune, which is 21% of Thursday’s opening, compared to 8% for No Time to Die and 9% for Shang-Chi.

[듄]has been showing a staggering release pattern since its debut at the Venice Film Festival in early September. As of last Sunday, it had earned $129.3 million in 36 overseas markets, including France and Germany, the major European countries.

More updates coming over the weekend.

