Bottas set to suffer third F1 engine penalty in four races at US GP





After suffering grid losses for a new power unit in Italy and Russia, Bottas will cash a third penalty in four races after being revealed on Friday before the first practice at the Circuit of the Americas.

Bottas joins fellow Mercedes motor drivers George Russell and Sebastian Vettel in inflicting a new engine penalty for the weekend, but he will only serve a five-grid penalty.

FIA regulations state that a 10-place grid abandonment is issued for the first offense at the three-engine season allocation, with five-place dropouts for each subsequent breach.

Bottas took his fourth ICE at Monza and his fifth in Sochi, the latter part of a grid return penalty for taking on a whole new unit of power. As he only takes a new ICE in Austin, his grid penalty will be five places.

Bottas was aiming for a second straight win in Austin after winning the last United States Grand Prix in 2019, but will now have to fight the five-spot drop.

It comes as Mercedes continues to face an issue on its engines that team boss Toto Wolff spoke about over the Turkish Grand Prix weekend.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Because these limits are being pushed back, we have seen examples of, say, unusual noises, in the combustion engine that are not yet fully understood at this point, and therefore have caused problems in the past,” said Wolff in Turkey.

“We had engines that would break down, and now it’s a matter of containing the problem, because in this phase, the overhaul of the parts is not something you would want to tackle.”

Bottas’ teammate Lewis Hamilton also took on a new engine in Turkey which resulted in a 10-place grid penalty, taking him back to 11th place on the grid.

The FIA’s pre-FP1 bulletin confirmed that Vettel and Russell are also taking a new turbocharger and MGU-H on their power units, resigning the drivers to a background start.

This means that the driver who qualifies the best on Saturday will get the highest starting position on the grid on Sunday, barring an additional penalty.

