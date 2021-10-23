UK’s COVID surge chart provides insight into how California has kept its cases low.





As COVID-19 continues to subside in California, parts of the world that have planned a similar path for much of the pandemic are witnessing a very worrisome new coronavirus surge.

The UK appeared to recover from the delta wave in July and coronavirus case rates converge once again with California. However, since early September, cases have diverged dramatically, surging in the UK and submerged in California.

Why are things going the wrong way in the UK? Experts say the country’s current path differs from California in several ways.

Experts say the UK’s current hardship is a didactic contrast to California, which has one of the world’s worst rates, while the UK has the lowest incidence of any US state.

UC Berkeley infectious disease expert Dr. John Swartzberg said California is doing well. With some local exceptions, he said, “this was a good example of what a pandemic should be like now, not just now with a delta surge, but during the entire pandemic, and how public health workers and the public alike should act on their own,” he said.

Successful but early vaccine release

Vaccinations, experts say, are one of the reasons the UK has surged.

In the United Kingdom, comprising England, Wales, Scotland and the North Island, vaccination began in early December 2020. The aggressive approach prioritized getting the first dose in as many arms as possible over scheduling for the second dose.

Almost a year later, 68% of the UK’s 67 million population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 60% of California’s 39 million population, but according to experts, immunosuppression since the UK’s early vaccine launch has been a factor there.

The UK, ironically, has done a great job of vaccinating people at risk faster than the rest of Western Europe, but it may be paying the price now in terms of weakening immunity, Swartzberg said.

The most widely used vaccines in the UK are AstraZeneca and Pfizer, according to Reuters. A recent UK study in which more than 1 million people were fully vaccinated with these two brands of vaccines found that the effectiveness of AstraZenecas dropped from 77% one month after vaccination to 67% four to five months after vaccination. In comparison, Pfizer’s vaccine had a protection rate of 88% after 1 month, but dropped to 74% after 5-6 months.

Another UK study in August found that the AstraZeneca vaccine was 69% effective against high viral load two weeks after the second dose and dropped to 61% after 90 days.

A man wears a mask at Piccadilly Circus in London on the 11th (local time). As the coronavirus infection rate, which is already the highest in Europe, rises once again, many scientists are putting pressure on the UK government to re-impose social restrictions and accelerate booster vaccinations.

Alberto Pezzali/Associated Press Kids, Less Protected in the UK

The number of coronavirus cases in UK schools has also risen, according to Bloomberg, with more than 8% of children aged 11 to 16 attending English secondary schools testing positive for the virus in the week ending 9 October. The publication reports that the figure is eight times higher than that of adults.

Swartzberg said the UK’s child immunization rates are not optimal compared to countries in Western Europe that are not surging.

In the United States in May, Pfizer’s vaccine received emergency use authorization for children aged 12 to 15 years. The UK did not launch a campaign for children aged 12-15 until the end of September, and only one dose of Pfizer vaccine was granted. In those days, even if children were exposed to the virus, self-isolation was not necessary.

Currently, in the United States, around 46% of children aged 12 to 15 years are fully vaccinated, while in the UK only 18% are partially vaccinated. In California, 58% of eligible children aged 12-17 are fully vaccinated. Statewide data.

The UK and California also have different school mask policies. In the UK, masks are not required for students or staff and are only recommended for contact with strangers in confined spaces.

California requires all K-12 students and adults in school settings to wear masks indoors, with a few exceptions. Outdoor masking is optional.

Not requiring masking in schools is a terrible mistake, Swartzberg said of the UK.

Judges wearing masks walk in Westminster Abbey after a service in London this month.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Relaxed COVID Restrictions

The UK and California also disagreed on general public health restrictions.

When the alpha strain fueled a winter surge in Britain, which had the highest death rate in Europe, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Christmas was essentially canceled by not allowing families to mingle during the holidays.

But such a prudent approach is no longer part of the national strategy.

On July 19, despite the surge in cases in the Delta variant, the UK lifted the rest of COVID restrictions, including mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing, dubbed Freedom Day. Cases started to decline, but started zig-zag shortly thereafter and gradually increased until early September. After another decline in mid-September, the case reversed and has been increasing ever since.

UC Berkeley infectious disease expert Lee Rile said the UK eased restrictions in July and many are not following regularly recommended mitigation practices. Most people probably don’t wear masks.

This week, scientists urged government officials to tighten COVID-19 restrictions, which have not been re-imposed since July. Britain’s health minister on Wednesday refused to implement an emergency plan that would include wearing masks and working from home, but warned that the number of cases could rise to 100,000 a day.

Instead, the country is spending money on vaccine booster campaigns as government leaders urge people to get a third shot. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said the upcoming fall break would help lower the high incidence of children.

A man wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) walks in London, where Westminster Abbey is located. The World Health Organization (WHO) said last week that there was a 7% increase in new coronavirus cases across Europe, the only region in the world where cases increased. The UK, Russia and Turkey accounted for the largest number of cases in Europe.

Matt Dunham/Associated Press Increasing Cases in Delta Sublineage

An increase in cases of descendants of the delta strain known as AY.4.2 could also contribute to the surge in case rates in the UK, experts say, but it’s too early to say for sure, experts add. This strain currently accounts for about 7-8% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases in the United States.

So far, only nine cases of sub-sequencing have been documented in the United States, including one in California. Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday there is currently no cause for concern in the US.

Swartzberg said the crash of cases involving AY.4.2 feels like déjà vu since it occurred in the delta variant and should be monitored continuously. He said it’s not yet clear how much the AY.4.2 sub-lineage plays a role in the UK’s COVID revival.

It should be on the list, but I don’t know if I should put it on top, he said.

UCSF’s infectious disease expert, Dr. Monica Gandhi said the world is watching this strain and that infections could increase in the UK.

She said in an email that the virus outpaces the delta because the increase in cases is not yet accompanied by an increase in hospitalizations, but if it does not cause serious illness in vaccinated people, it should be carefully followed.

Riley also noted that the UK is a world leader in sequencing the genome of COVID-19, so it usually catches the strains of concern early and quickly.

The number of patients is increasing, but how about hospitalization?

Experts point to one of the encouraging indicators of the UK surge. Although coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly, hospitalizations and deaths do not have such a rapid trajectory.

This suggests that even if immunity is weakened, the vaccine is still protecting people from serious illness and death, Riley said.

For the first time in more than a month, the Financial Times reports that more than 8,000 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in UK hospitals and that COVID-19 deaths have risen by more than 10% compared to last week.

According to the New York Times COVID tracker, the UK death rate is 0.2 per 100,000, compared to 0.27 in California. On October 19, the UK hospitalization rate was 116 per million, compared to 93 in California.

Swartzberg is urging everyone in the Bay Area and California to slowly return to more pre-epidemic activities and habits to avoid major spikes in COVID-19 in the coming months.

I want to take off my mask, travel with loved ones, worry about travel, and there are many things I want to do.” But we have to be careful for the next three months, which will give us really good results as we go into late winter and spring.

Kellie Hwang is a staff writer at the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter @KellieHwang

Kellie Hwang is a staff writer at the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter @KellieHwang

