4 penny stocks to buy in november





I think these penny shares could be 4 of the cheapest UK stocks you can buy this November. Here’s why I load.

As electric vehicle (EV) sales explode, demand for lithium batteries is surging. So exposure to the companies involved in the manufacture of these power units is a good idea in my book. This is where Zinnwald Lithium, a cheap British stock that draws lithium from the market in Germany and Ireland, comes into play.

Of course, extracting all kinds of minerals from Earth is a complex business. Costs can skyrocket, and production issues can affect bottom line and take a toll on profits. However, I still think Zinnwald Lithium is a very attractive stock on a risk/reward basis. Analysts believe that the global lithium-ion battery market could nearly triple in size between now and 2030.

Highest ESG share

The green revolution that underpins EV demand is also changing the way people view food. More specifically, as the contribution of the livestock industry to global warming is highlighted, interest in foods that do not contain animal products is increasing.

According to the Good Food Institute, sales of plant-based foods in the United States, for example, have surged 43% in the past two years. In comparison, the broader food market grew by a much smaller 17%.

These figures show the tremendous potential of companies like Agronomics. This and others like it are on the cutting edge of making meals for humans and animals from lab-grown meat. This makes penny stocks a very attractive buy, even as the vegan food sector becomes increasingly competitive.

make it work

With growing pressure on consumer budgets, Works.co.uk may well be one of the best retail stocks to buy today. We anticipate a surge in demand for cheap books, games, toys and stationery as shoppers increasingly seek bargains due to bursting inflation.

Value retail was recognized as one of the fastest-growing segments of the industry, even before it recently squeezed shoppers’ wallets. And Works is investing heavily in its online channels to maximize this opportunity. I would buy a retailer despite the threat of rising input costs on margins.

Other Top Penny Stocks Tracking

I also think SRT Marine Systems is the best penny stock to buy this November. The company manufactures hardware to track and monitor ships and boats on the high seas. These technologies are used for a variety of purposes, from accident prevention and improved operational efficiencies to helping sailors avoid threats such as smugglers and terrorists. And it is used on ships of all sizes, from the smallest leisure boats to the largest container ships.

Today, the demand for transceivers in SRTs is growing significantly. And we expect the company’s upcoming Nexus products to drive significant sales growth from 2023 onwards. However, keep in mind that if the development of this new technology encounters uneven water, earnings forecasts could be hit hard.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The views expressed about the companies mentioned in this article are those of the authors and may differ from the official recommendations provided by subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners, and Pro. Here, Motley Fool believes that taking into account a variety of insights can make you a better investor.

