Small UK businesses consider insolvency to avoid state coronavirus loans





Small businesses in the UK are seeking advice on how to get out of the risky levels of debt piling up on government-backed loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some are considering pre-packaging management.

An analysis by publicly traded restructuring firm Begbies Traynor found that more than half of UK companies have “harmful debt” that could be difficult to repay over the next 12 months.

Julie Palmer, a partner at Begbies Traynor, said she had seen an increase in inquiries about the prepackaging process, a bankruptcy process in which the company arranges for a sale of its assets prior to appointing a manager. This preserves value and allows directors to continue operating.

“Across the sector, it’s surprising that the percentage of companies with toxic debt is high and UK corporate debt is rising,” said Palmer. According to Insolvency Service, the company’s insolvency was 1,446 in September, 100 from August and 56% higher than the same month last year.

Small business debt surged last year after the pandemic caused many businesses to switch to government-backed bank debt to survive.

The UK government last year offered to guarantee bank loans through a variety of support schemes, and the current debt of over £75 billion is backed by the state’s full or partial guarantees. This includes around £47 billion of so-called “return” loans, which provide up to £50,000 to struggling small businesses with relatively little paperwork.

Banks have so far found that the percentage of problem loans in their “return” portfolios is between 5% and 10% lower than initially feared. But, Palmer said, companies are starting to decide whether they can afford the repayments. Creditors are also slow to pursue business for their own money. She thinks the process will accelerate as courts reopen.

This will include the HMRC, which will have to collect a year’s worth of deferred taxes when other government-funded plans, such as vacations, end, Palmer said.

Sectors particularly vulnerable to toxic debt include real estate and real estate, hotels, bars and restaurants.

Brendan Clarkson, head of national creditor services at Begbies Traynor, said, “With no payouts, you risk turning into a debt-ridden ‘zombie’ company for longer and trying to earn money to pay off your debts.”

The Bank of England warned that many companies that received emergency loans this month are at risk of bankruptcy.

“Debt growth is modest overall, but has the potential to increase the number and size of more vulnerable companies,” he said. “As the economy recovers and government support, such as restrictions on liquidation orders, decreases, corporate insolvency is expected to increase from historically low levels,” he said.

The BoE found that the proportion of small businesses paying more than 15% of their income to pay off debt has increased sixfold compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, many companies that have used the Coronavirus Out-of-Business Loan Scheme (CBILS) and those that have used the Coronavirus Large-Scale Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS) will also face higher costs if the Bank of England raises interest rates because the repayment rate is not fixed. .

