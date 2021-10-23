Black US Senate Candidates Break Fundraising Records for Mid-Term 2022 | US midterm elections 2022





African-American candidates running for the US Senate have broken fundraising records in the past three months, sparking hopes of transforming a body that remains predominantly white.

There have only been 11 black senators since the first chamber meeting in 1789 and only two were women. The rise of Senator Kamala Harris as vice-chair means that there are currently no black women.

But during the last Federal Election Commission reporting period, African Americans poured in huge sums from donors, especially in the south, suggesting the possibility of creating a pipeline of black politicians able to excite the grassroots. and reshaping government.

Democrat Raphael Warnock, a pastor who won a crucial runoff in January to become Georgia’s first black senator, received $ 9.5 million over three months for his re-election bid. Val Demings, congressman and former police chief challenging Republican Senator Marco Rubio in Florida, was just behind with $ 8.5 million.

Notably, Warnock and Demings raised more money than any other Senate candidate of any demographic.

Another Democrat, Charles Booker, a Kentucky Senate candidate against Republican Rand Paul, raised $ 1.7 million in the third quarter, which ran from July to the end of September. Cheri Beasley, a judge nominee for the Senate in North Carolina as a Democrat, raised $ 1.5 million.

And in the vital state of the Wisconsin battlefield, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes raised $ 1.1 million from donors, eclipsing two leading white Democratic opponents who each made personal loans to cross the threshold. million bucks.

Republicans have also capitalized on the trend. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has raised $ 8.4 million, fueling speculation he could bid for the White House. Herschel Walker, a former footballer facing Warnock in Georgia, raised $ 3.8 million in the first five weeks of his Donald Trump-backed campaign.

Historic tally more than a year before the midterm elections signal a potential turning point after decades in which black candidates, especially women, struggled to raise funds to compete with their white counterparts, fueling a vicious circle in which they were considered ineligible by the party establishments. .

So why the third trimester report is so powerful is that it’s a proof of concept that black women are eligible and viable.

When we allow the narrative that black women and black candidates are not eligible and viable to infiltrate an election cycle early, that’s why the money slows down, said Glynda Carr, co-founder and president of Higher Heights, an organization that supports black women. candidate for elected office.

You’re now adding money at the start, it’s just going to allow more black women to run for competitive seats and see what we already know to be viable candidates who were given extra resources early on to be successful on Day of the Day. elections.

Senator Raphael Warnock led the way in third quarter fundraising with $ 9.5 million for his run for reelection in Georgia. Photograph: Bonnie Cash / UPI / Rex / Shutterstock

The internet has allowed black applicants to bypass old networks by collecting small donations online. Elections such as Warnocks in Georgia also proved the centrality of black voters in the Democratic coalition. And over the past few summers, the Black Lives Matter protests following the police murder of George Floyd could have a lasting political legacy.

Antjuan Seawright, senior adviser to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said: The net worth of African American voters has proven its worth over time. Therefore, black applicants reap the rewards not only in the ballot box, but also in fundraising and other key ingredients needed to be successful in this endeavor. This is part of the reason why you can see this explosion happening.

Seawright, based in Columbia, South Carolina, added: The African American Network has demonstrated over time that without us you cannot win the ballot and so I think all that matters in terms of conversation and advantages.

And then you add that to the fact that countries change. There isn’t a race in this country where you can be successful at the polls without having strong, deep and broad support among what I believe to be the most loyal and cohesive voting bloc in the country.

Not all black candidates swept the board. In Pennsylvania, Malcolm Kenyatta, a state official, was outraged by Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Congressman Conor Lamb.

What this shows is that donors and voters can be excited about a candidate who is BlackDrexel Heard

And deep pockets alone cannot buy success. Jaime Harrison, an African American who is the current chairman of the Democratic National Committee, raised more than $ 100 million last year but was unable to topple Trump’s Republican ally Lindsey Graham in South Carolina.

Drexel Heard, a Democratic strategist based in Los Angeles, Calif., Said: “Raising money doesn’t always translate well into the viability of candidates as far as voters are concerned. What this shows is that donors and voters can be excited about a black candidate. I think that’s the difference.

But Heard noted: The party has always known that black voters are the voters most loyal to the Democratic Party, and that has been indisputable. The party also recognizes that we need to build a bench that reflects the electoral base and I think you see that in the candidates that crop up.

