Nervous ransomware hackers allege US harassment





Some of the world’s most destructive ransomware hackers appear to be on the alert after the United States allegedly shoots down one of its colleagues.

Several ransomware gangs have posted long anti-American screeds, seen by NBC News, on the dark web. In themselves, they defended their practice of hacking organizations and holding their computers for ransom. They appear to be driven by the news, reported by Reuters on Thursday, that the FBI had successfully hacked into and eliminated another major ransomware group called REvil.

While this withdrawal is the first of its kind to be made public, it alone should not seriously curb ransomware attacks against the United States. This, however, prompted other REvils hackers to complain publicly much more than they had ever done before.

One of them, Conti, who regularly locks down hospital computers and holds them for ransom, often delaying medical procedures, wrote that he would not be deterred by the United States and that hackers are the real victims.

First, an attack on certain servers, which U.S. security attributes to REvil, is another reminder of what we all know: the United States’ unilateral, extraterritorial, and bandit-aggressor behavior in world affairs, the group wrote. With all the endless talk in your media about ransomware-is-bad, we would like to highlight the greatest ransomware group of all time: your federal government.

Is there a law, even American, even local in any county of one of the 50 states, which legitimizes such indiscriminate offensive action? the author wrote.

Another group wrote that only time will tell who the real bad guys are here.

A third complained that cybersecurity companies and the FBI were getting too involved in trying to stop ransomware. 2 sides are interested. One side is the affected business. The second side is the ransom operator. No one else, he wrote.

The hackers who infamously attacked Colonial Pipeline in May, leading to the drying up of some gas stations in the United States, also ultimately received the money from that hack for the first time since the hack on Friday, according to an analysis. from Elliptic, a London company. which tracks bitcoin payments.

Whoever controls that money moved it around for several hours, with small amounts being taken at each step. It is a common technique of money laundering, used in an attempt to make funds harder to track, Elliptics analysis found.

The apparent nervousness of ransomware hackers may be real, but it’s not a sign that they are planning to stop their attacks, said Brett Callow, analyst at cybersecurity firm Emisoft.

I suspect it’s an empty posture: bravado meant to reassure one of their affiliates or other criminal partners who might be cold-blooded, Callow said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/security/ransomware-hackers-nervous-allege-harassment-us-rcna3637 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos