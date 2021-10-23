Can I get a corona booster jab? Who is eligible to schedule a third vaccine and when to get it





Covid-19 booster vaccinations are being implemented across the UK, with the most vulnerable receiving a third dose.

The NHS says millions of people are now eligible for boosters.

The UK government is relying on additional programs as well as vaccinations for 12 to 15 year olds to secure the UK for the winter months.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said, “There is evidence that the protection provided by the COVID-19 vaccine diminishes over time, and booster vaccination is an important way to keep the virus under control over time, especially among older adults at greater risk.” said. -term.

Here’s everything you need to know about the third jab.

Who deserves the booster jab?

The government has so far announced that it will offer a third jab to everyone over the age of 50 and younger people with health problems who are at greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

People should get a booster within 6 months of the second jab.

The priorities drawn up by the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) are:

All persons aged 80 years and older living in nursing homes for the elderly and carers, first-line health and social workers All persons aged 75 years and older All persons aged 70 years and older and extremely clinically vulnerable persons 65 years of age and older All persons aged 16 to 64 years with an underlying medical condition Any person between the age of 60 and over Any age of 55 and over 50 with a health condition that is at a higher risk of serious illness and death

However, if you belong to any of these groups and you were last attacked at least 6 months ago, you can book boosters now.

According to the government’s coronavirus dashboard, 2.3 million people over the age of 80 in the UK had received both vaccines by 17 April, so they could get a booster dose as of 17 October.

NHS England figures show that 1.3 million (about half) people in this age group have had their booster doses by this date.

Additionally, 31% of eligible 75-79 year-olds and 15% of 70-74 year-olds received a booster.

Now, 8.5 million people in the UK are eligible for the boost they want, according to John Roberts of the Covid-19 Actuary Response Group, which has been tracking vaccine launches.

NHS England says 7.9 million people in the UK are eligible to receive boosters, of which 5.5 million have been invited.

About 1.9 million qualified people over the past few days will be invited this week, he added.

An NHS England spokesperson said the NHS delivered more than 3 million boosters in less than a month, at a faster rate than December 2020.

While the NHS continues to administer first and second doses and distribute the vaccine in schools, millions of people are receiving invitations at least six months after the second dose, subject to independent guidelines.

Changes in asthma rules

JCVI’s new guidance differs from the interim advice issued in June. Anyone 16 years of age or older who is eligible for the seasonal flu vaccine will be included in the booster campaign.

This would have included millions of asthmatics.

The criteria that apply to Group 6, which covers underlying health conditions under the age of 65, will also change, affecting how asthmatics qualify for the booster jab.

Guidance in the government’s Covid Green Bookof Vaccine Information for Public Health Professionals has been narrowed in a recent update to address poorly controlled asthma.

While this definition tightened the criteria for steroid use and hospitalization to within 24 months, the previous guidelines did not mandate a time limit. This potentially limits the number of suitable boosters.

How to book a booster jab

As with the first dose of the vaccine, if you are eligible, you will need to text, letter, or notify your GP to schedule an appointment.

However, if you think you are eligible but have not been notified, you can now book online through the NHS website or by calling 911.

The booster jab is available in a single dose. The NHS advises waiting 4 weeks (28 days) after testing positive for Covid-19 before booking boosters.

Here you can find all the details about bookings and managing bookings through the NHS website.

What vaccine do you get?

Every third dose will use an mRNA vaccine from either Pfizer or Moderna, which will be delivered in half doses based on evidence that a full dose is not necessary for comprehensive protection.

This also applies to those who received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for the first two jabs. In other words, a mixed-and-match approach is used.

There is more scientific evidence available for the long-term efficacy of the most widely used mRNA jabs in the EU and US than the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which accounted for most of the initial launch in the UK.

Accelerating time to market is important.

Professor Neil Ferguson, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said it is important to accelerate the booster program.

The UK’s Covid-19 cases are at their highest in nearly three months, with a seven-day average of 44,890.

Although vaccines are still generally working well to prevent serious illness, hospital admissions and deaths are also slowly increasing.

Professor Ferguson told BBC Radio 4sTodayprogramme that the UK has more cases of COVID-19 than any other country for a number of reasons.

First of all, our population has less functional immunity than most other Western European countries, he said, for two reasons.

In part, we have been very successful in giving early vaccinations and we know that immunity gradually weakens over time after the second dose. So, how early we got vaccinated means we’re a little more vulnerable.

Second, we relied more on the AstraZeneca vaccine, which protects very well against the very serious consequences of Covid, but offers slightly less protection than Pfizer against infection and transmission, especially in the face of the Delta variant.

And finally, if not dramatically, we are no longer among the top European countries when it comes to overall immunization coverage, especially in vaccinated teens.

Overall coverage is significantly lower than in Spain, Portugal and Denmark, for example.

Professor Ferguson said: If you get the vaccine, you will have a much higher load than after the second dose.

That’s why I think it’s important to accelerate your booster program.

The other is that teenagers currently have the highest infection rate, and most other European countries are ahead of us in vaccinating teens and giving them two doses rather than a single dose.

Because two doses are really needed to contain the infection and prevent transmission, I think increasing coverage for the youth who continues to lead this infection is another issue.

