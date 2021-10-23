The US military has just launched 3 rockets from a NASA center to stimulate research on hypersonic weapons





A trio of silent rocket launches from a NASA space center in Virginia this week tested advanced hypersonic weapon technology for the U.S. military, Navy officials revealed on Friday (October 22).

Weapons tests were performed on three small sounding rocket launches from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia. The space center announced the launches ahead of time, but didn’t say much about their nature, other than the fact that they were destined for the US Department of Defense.

On Friday, NASA and the US Navy revealed that the launches were part of the High Operational Tempo for Hypersonics test program to assess new technologies for hypersonic weapons that can travel faster than five times the speed of sound.

Related: The Most Dangerous Space Weapons Ever

“The test will be used to inform the development of the Navy’s conventional rapid strike and offensive hypersonic strike capability of the military’s long-range hypersonic weapon,” NASA officials wrote in a statement Friday. .

The Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike program aims to develop a system that would allow it to deploy a non-nuclear hypersonic missile that “will enable precise and timely strike capability in contested environments,” according to a project summary. It consists of a “hypersonic glide body that moves toward the target at hypersonic speed and a booster that launches the glide body into initial flight,” the summary reads.

The U.S. Army’s Long-Range Hypersonic Weapons Program aims to develop a hypersonic projectile launched by a propellant at speeds up to 17 times the speed of sound to hit targets at least 1,725 ​​miles (2,776 kilometers), according to Popular Mechanics, who quoted an army spokesperson. It is designed to be launched from transporter / assembler / launch trucks that can carry two missiles each, Popular Mechanics reported.

Sandia National Laboratories performed the triple launch hypersonic tests for the Navy and the Army.

“This test demonstrated advanced hypersonic technologies, capabilities and prototype systems in a realistic operating environment,” the Navy wrote in its own statement, adding that the tests bridged a gap between ground tests and demonstrations of complete system. “These launches provide frequent and regular flight test opportunities to support the rapid maturation of offensive and defensive hypersonic technologies.”

Hypersonic weapons are widely regarded as the next step in weapon technology due to their breathtaking speed, which allows them greater range and maneuverability, making them more difficult to track and intercept than ballistic missiles. intercontinental.

The U.S. military has conducted several hypersonic weapon test launches in recent years to deal with potential threats from other hypersonic programs being developed by China and Russia. In addition to the Navy and Army programs, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is developing a hypersonic interception vehicle called the “Glide Breaker” with contractor Aerojet Rocketdyne.

In August, China reportedly successfully launched a hypersonic weapons test using a Long March rocket as a propellant, according to the Financial Times, although China’s Foreign Ministry denied it was a test of ‘weapons, stating through a spokesperson that this was a reusable spacecraft test. .

Last month, North Korea claimed to have tested its own hypersonic missile, called the Hwasong-8, but outside experts have expressed skepticism that the vehicle is fast enough to reach hypersonic speeds.

Email Tariq Malik at [email protected] or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us on Twitter at @Spacedotcom, on Facebook and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/us-military-launches-hypersonic-rockets-test-flights The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos