Coldplay Announces Music of the Spheres Tour Dates in UK





Coldplay returns to the UK concert stage with a new album, Music of the Spheres.

For their first major tour since 2017, the band has released a worldwide track that will visit the UK, Europe, North and South America throughout the spring and summer.

Coldplay supports support activities like HER and London Grammar on specific dates, and you can guarantee that they will play many of your favorite hits and cuts from new studio albums.

UK dates are as follows: Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

August 12: London, England — Wembley Stadium (supported by HER)August 13: London, England — Wembley Stadium (supported by HER) August 16: London, England — Wembley Stadium (supported by London Grammar) 23 August : Glasgow, England — Hampden Park Stadium (Support: HER)

All general release tickets will be officially on sale for the UK show on Friday 22nd October at 10am. For US shows, tickets have different sales dates and times based on your local time zone.

Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ US schedule is as follows and tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

May 3, 2022: Phoenix, Arizona — State Farm Stadium (supported by HER) May 6, 2022: Dallas, Texas — Cotton Bowl Stadium, supported by HER May 8, 2022: Houston, Texas — NRG Stadium (supported by HER) May 28, 2022: Chicago, Illinois — Soldier Field (supported by HER) June 1, 2022: Washington DC — FedExField (supported by HER) June 4, 2022: NJ, East Rutherford — Metlife Stadium (support: HER) June 8, 2022: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Lincoln Financial Field (support: HER) June 11, 2022: Atlanta, Georgia — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (support: HER) 2022 June 14: Tampa, Florida—- Raymond James Stadium (supported by HER)

For more information on Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ and other international events, feel free to visit the band.

There’s been a lot of talk about Coldplay touring. Because we previously vowed not to perform on a global scale unless we could do it in a sustainable way.

In a press release about the tour, the band touts their show will be powered by “100% renewable energy” and promises to cut tour emissions by at least 50% this time around.

Martin admitted to the BBC that the band plans to continue touring in private jets and that there are no concrete plans yet on how to travel in a fully sustainable manner.

“I don’t mind any backlash,” he replied. “We are doing our best, but we are not perfect. Of course. We always have a backlash at everything.

“And the people who provoke us against that kind of delinquency are right, they’re right. So we can’t have any argument about it.”

