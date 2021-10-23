US stocks drop a record





Wall Street stocks peaked on Friday, while European stocks rose as traders rate strong corporate earnings against lingering concerns over high global inflation.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% on Friday in New York, after hitting a record high a day earlier.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8%, weighed down by weakness in tech stocks. The sluggish performance contrasted with a more bullish session in Europe, where the Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.5 percent, taking its October gain to nearly 4 percent so far.

The Stoxx 600 has now recouped all of its losses recorded in September, when global stock markets were weighed down by stagflation fears caused by soaring energy costs, pandemic supply chain disruptions and the prospect that central banks will raise interest rates to combat high consumption. prices.

“Early comments from companies so far suggest that the strength of demand remains intact,” Barclays strategists led by Emmanuel Cau said in a note to clients.

This week, consumer goods groups Unilever and Procter & Gamble said they had been successful in raising prices to pass higher input costs on to customers. After Wednesday’s bell, electric carmaker Tesla posted its highest quarterly profit, helping push Wall Street’s S&P 500 index to a closing high on Thursday.

However, Erik Knutzen, director of multi-asset investments at Neuberger Berman, said he expected a potentially volatile development.

Social media platform Snap slipped more than 26% on Friday after warning of a cut in ad revenue. Other tech leaders such as Google’s parent company Alphabet and Facebook also suffered losses, falling 3% and 5.1% respectively.

“There is still a lot of concern to be overcome,” Knutzen said. “We are looking for lower entry points before we pile in.”

Central banks are wondering how to react to inflationary shocks when economic growth slows.

Huw Pill, the chief economist of the Bank of England, told the Financial Times on Thursday that the UK’s headline inflation rate could exceed 5% next year, and said the central bank would have a “live” decision on whether to raise interest rates from a current record next month.

Rates and currency markets “now factor in multiple rate hikes next year for the Fed, and as early as December for the BoE,” Barclays’ Cau said.

The Federal Reserve, in its Beige Book assessment of economic conditions released earlier in the week, said a rebound in US growth after coronavirus shocks had now “slowed”, citing supply chain shocks , worker shortages and the continued spread of the virus.

The yield on the two-year US Treasury bill, which moves inversely to its price and reflects monetary policy expectations, ended the day at about the same level at 0.46%, sold off in the previous exchanges.

However, in a sign of concerns about future growth, the longer-term US government bond has gained in price, pushing yields lower. The 10-year yield fell 0.06 percentage point to 1.64% in afternoon trading in New York.

Asian markets were mixed. China’s CSI 300 index rose 0.6% while the Tokyo Topix closed flat.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six currencies, fell 0.2% as appetite for riskier assets increased. This dollar gauge peaked in a year in September, but fell about 0.7% this month.

Brent crude, the benchmark for oil, rose 1.1% to $ 85.53 a barrel, remaining close to its highest level in three years.

