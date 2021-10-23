How the UK’s attitude towards Covid is driving the surge in cases in the UK compared to other parts of Europe





After almost all restrictions were lifted in July, the British public’s attitude toward the Covid-19 pandemic changed dramatically.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared the so-called Freedom Day in Britain on 19 July, face masks and social distancing measures were no longer required by law and people were encouraged to meet against the backdrop of a successful vaccine launch.

However, Dr. Simon Williams, a behavioral scientist at Swansea University, said the spike in COVID-19 cases is extremely problematic.

The UK’s seven-day average daily Covid cases is about 680 per million people as of Thursday, compared to less than 40 in Spain, 47 in Italy and 73 in France.

No jab, no job: Globally, Covid vaccine has ordered New York to adopt strict restrictions.

The problem is understated expression, said Dr. Williams. We are definitely going in the wrong direction.

One thing the UK did too quickly is to lift all UK measures and restrictions.

He said there was no reason why the UK could not be in a similar position to other European countries, noting several measures that have helped other countries reduce and continue to decline in number of cases.

Mask

Some businesses and transport operators have decided to keep mask requirements, such as transport to London on the subway and buses, but passengers cannot be fined for not wearing a mask.

This has led to a looser use of some masks in public places, which continues to decline despite posters posted in store windows and at events.

It is quite different from other European regions. In countries such as Spain and Italy, wearing a mask is still mandatory in settings, including schools and nightclubs.

A YouGov poll found that around 15% of adults in the UK said they had never worn a mask in public, compared to 2% in Spain and Italy and around 4% in France.

Dr. Williams said masks alone do not necessarily reduce infection rates, but what they symbolize and promote is more important.

He added: We have not consistently taken good mitigation measures in schools that are maintaining masks in some countries, including Scotland.

He said it would be wise to resume compulsory mask wearing under the government’s COVID-19 Plan B action.

vaccinated children

In May, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds, and EU countries quickly gave young people injections.

In the same month, Italy approved age-specific vaccines, while Denmark and France offered youth vaccinations against COVID-19 in June.

Germany approved immunization for all children aged 12-17 in August, and Spain approved it in September, about two weeks before the school year begins.

A student wearing a mask arrives at school in La Vouheir, southwestern France (Photo: Philippe Lopez/Getty)

The UK stopped recommending vaccines for youth, saying the Joint Commission on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) last month said the benefit margin was considered too small to support immunization between the ages of 12 and 15. I was much more careful.

According to the latest React-1 study by Imperial College London, the prevalence of COVID-19 is increasing among people under the age of 17.

Dr Williams said the UK is too slow to vaccinate children and will do it at the end of September when children are already in school.

Once upon a time, when Britain was seen as one of the world’s leading or best countries implementing the early jab, we quickly fell behind both in immunization of young adults and especially adolescents, he said.

Vaccine passport and power of attorney

Some European countries have introduced vaccine passports to enter places such as restaurants and nightclubs, but the UK has halted the plan due to backlash from ministers and the public.

France and Italy have launched Covid passes that require access to restaurants, bars, gyms, museums, cinemas and other places that require a certificate of immunization or a recent negative test.

France required all health workers to display their jab status, and Italy required all workers to display their jab status.

In the UK, official talks on making COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment for front-line health and social welfare were due to close on Friday.

In the UK, people can attend large gatherings and events with crowded places without the need to maintain social distancing or prove vaccinations.

According to Statistics Korea, around 40% of people still practice social distancing regularly, compared to 62% in mid-July and 85% in April.

Simon Clarke, associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, said the number of patients has been reduced due to restrictions in France and Italy.

France and Italy are taking steps to encourage vaccination and reduce personal interactions or reduce the chances of meeting someone who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, he said.

Messaging

In declaring a freedom day, the government has given people an account of personal responsibility that people do not feel the need to follow COVID-19 measures and that the epidemic is no longer considered a threat, experts say.

How Denmark overcame Covid and lifted all restrictions, and lessons the UK can learn

Denmark declared a Freedom Day last month after lifting all restrictions and returning to pre-epidemic normalcy, announcing that the coronavirus is no longer a serious threat to society.

Dr. Williams said: It seems to have sent a message that we can be a lot more free when we move after the so-called Freedom Day. As a result, we were able to understand a lot more social mix and things that people don’t see there. There are too many dangers and fears.

