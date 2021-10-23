US reports record arrests of migrants along Mexican border





The U.S. government has recorded more than 1.7 million migrant bans along the southern border in the past 12 months, the highest number of any fiscal year in history, according to Department of Homeland data Security released on Friday.

A massive increase in migration to the US-Mexico border, which peaked during the hot summer months, led to a record number of arrests of migrants in fiscal year 2021, which ended in September.

About 61% of migrants encountered in the past 12 months were promptly deported to Mexico or their country of origin as part of an emergency pandemic policy known as Title 42, which authorities US border workers have used to carry out more than a million deportations in the past fiscal year. .

The mass deportation policy, which the Trump administration enacted in March 2020 for public health reasons, fueled a higher than usual rate of repeated border crossings as some migrants attempted to enter the border illegally. United States more than once after being deported. In September, for example, 26% of migrants arrested had already been detained in the United States, customs and border protection said.

“The large number of deportations during the pandemic has contributed to a larger than usual number of migrants making multiple attempts to cross borders, meaning the total number of encounters somewhat overstates the number of unique individuals. arriving at the border, ”the agency said in a statement. statement Friday.

In FY2021, 671,000 migrants and asylum seekers were treated under immigration laws and placed in deportation proceedings, which can be halted if judges find they are fleeing persecution or torture.

A US Border Patrol agent captures a migrant near the US-Mexico border fence in Calexico, Calif., Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Eric Thayer / Bloomberg via Getty Images

People treated under US immigration law can be quickly deported in a process known as “expedited refoulement,” sent to Immigration and Customs Enforcement long-term detention centers. or released with a notice to appear before an immigration judge.

Arrests of adults traveling without children were the largest migrant demographic, accounting for more than 1.1 million – or 64% – of all bans by border officials in fiscal year 2021. Nearly 600,000 of these adults were from Mexico.

“Single adults have declined in overall dating percentage over the past few years and it is now the majority. Single adults tend to lead to recidivism,” said Theresa Cardinal Brown, Bipartisan Policy Center analyst who has worked on them. border issues for the Bush and Obama administrations. “That’s the pattern we saw the last time the numbers were this high. They were mostly single adults; they kept coming back a number of times.”

Nearly 480,000 migrant parents and children have entered US detention as families, the second highest of all exercises. About 57% of the families were from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, which are collectively known as the Northern Triangle of Central America.

In FY2021, US authorities encountered a record 145,000 unaccompanied migrant children, the vast majority of them from Central America. The Biden administration exempted unaccompanied minors from Title 42 deportations and transferred most to government shelters, as required by a 2008 anti-trafficking law.

The previous record was set in fiscal year 2000, when the border patrol reported making more than 1,643,000 arrests of migrants, according to historical data. These figures do not include migrants who escaped capture after crossing the border illegally. Up to 2.1 million migrants may have crossed the southern border undetected that year, according to an estimate from the Migration Policy Institute.

This year’s extraordinary wave of migration posed serious logistical, humanitarian and political challenges for President Biden in the first months of his administration, who vowed to usher in an “orderly” and “humane” border policy.

The incredibly high number of border arrests, coupled with inconsistent policies, has drawn sharp criticism from conservatives and progressives.

Republican lawmakers have accused the Biden administration of triggering the sharp increase in migrant bans through what they see as lax border enforcement efforts, while progressive advocates have increasingly criticized the administration for the maintenance of certain policies of the Trump era like Title 42.

Like the Trump administration, the Biden administration has said Title 42 deportations are necessary to prevent overcrowding and the spread of the coronavirus inside migrant detention centers.

The administration also announced earlier this month that it would be ready in mid-November to implement the court-ordered revival of a controversial Trump-era program that forces migrants to wait in Mexico. while their asylum claims are adjudicated in US courts.

The planned reestablishment of the Remain-in-Mexico policy has further strained relations between the Biden administration and progressive supporters, who “gave up” on meeting with senior U.S. officials last week to protest the policy’s potential revival. that the Mexican government still needs. at the Green light.

About 78% of border bans in fiscal 2021 were on migrants from Mexico and the northern triangle of Central America. More than 370,000 migrants came from dozens of other countries, including Ecuador, Brazil, Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, according to government data.

“This is no longer a Central American problem. The ‘other’ category is now very high,” Cardinal Brown told CBS News. “This means that we have to see this as a hemispheric problem – not just a border problem and not just a Central American problem.”

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the immigration reporter for CBS News. Based in Washington, he covers immigration policy and politics.

