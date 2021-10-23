India, UK, Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific discussions; Agree to Deepen Cooperation in Strategic Areas of Defense and Security | india news





NEW DELHI: India and the UK on Friday agreed to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region as their foreign ministers hold broad talks on key bilateral and regional issues, emphasizing the need for safe and unhindered access to humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. Agreed. It is not used to threaten or attack countries, or to protect or train terrorists. During a meeting between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, the two sides also agreed to establish a 1.5-way Indo-UK Strategic Future Forum Track, a new dialogue mechanism aimed at facilitating expert deliberations on the long-term strategic link between them.

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) 1634917948000 Arguing that India and the UK can do much more in areas such as sharing environmental expertise ahead of the COP26 summit, Truss said, “The Prime Minister is going to be there. I am delighted.” The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, will be held in Glasgow, Scotland from 31 October to 12 November 2021. Jaishankar and Truss, on their two-day official visit to India, have also launched a detailed review of Roadmap 2030, which began in May this year at the Indo-British virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. After the virtual summit, India and the UK announced an ambitious 10-year roadmap to strengthen cooperation in key areas such as defense, security and healthcare. In a tweet after the meeting, Jaishankar tweeted: “Welcome to Delhi @trussliz UK Foreign Minister. We have just completed a comprehensive review of our relationship.” The two leaders expressed appreciation for the progress made so far in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 despite the constraints posed by the pandemic, noting the pillars for trade and prosperity, people-to-people relations, defense and security, and climate, that the roadmap is well underway. . Health is all moving forward. After the meeting, Truss tweeted: “India is our great friend, economic power and the world’s largest democracy. Our relationship will be very important for decades to come. Good Meeting @DrSJaishankar Technology, Investment & Trade, Security and defense.” “You are a fellow democracy. You believe in free enterprise and you believe in freedom. I think it’s very important for a country like ours to work together on a common plan for the future,” she said. In a statement about the meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it welcomed the progress in the implementation of the Enhanced Trade Partnership announced by the two ministers at the virtual summit. The MEA also stressed the need to start FTA negotiations as soon as possible, with a focus on negotiating interim agreements that will bring quick benefits to Indian and British companies. At the meeting, the two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, sharing their commitment to a multipolar world and multilateralism. The MEA said the two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in Western Asia and the Indo-Pacific region to combat terrorism and radical extremism and to address new challenges in the cyber and space domains. India belongs to the QUAD along with the USA, Japan and Australia, but the UK belongs to the AUKUS along with Australia and the USA. Both groups aim to strengthen cooperation between these countries in the Indo-Pacific region. “In Afghanistan, the need for a complete, safe and undisturbed access to humanitarian aid was discussed, and the Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country, protect or train terrorists, or plan or finance terrorists. Necessity was also discussed. Attack.” Earlier, Jaishankar also met with British Defense Chief of Staff Nicholas Carter to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and issues related to the Indo-Pacific. These discussions came amid growing global concerns about the potential spread of terrorism in Afghanistan. Jaishankar and Truss discussed and committed to early implementation of the Migration and Mobility Partnership and the Global Innovation Partnership. During the meeting, Jaishankar and Truss also acknowledged the establishment of a new dialogue mechanism to discuss consular issues and maritime security. The statement said detailed discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in key priority areas including trade and investment, human relations, health partnerships, climate change, science and innovation, and defense and security. Britain’s foreign secretary said there was an important opportunity to deepen bilateral relations in several areas, including security and defense, technology and health. During the day, Truss also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Environment, Forestry and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav. On Saturday, she will visit Mumbai to participate in a business and defense contract held in conjunction with the Carrier Strike Group 21 (CSG21) visit to India. She also paid tribute at a memorial to the victims of the November 26, 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai.

