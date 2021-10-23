new variant? no mask? What are driving the UK’s Covid surge?





How much difference can three months in London make?

On 19 July, the British celebrated the almost complete lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK on “Freedom Day”. Despite the increase in the number of confirmed cases due to COVID-19, the hospitalization and death rate were relatively low, and the domestic vaccination was well received internationally.

On Thursday, the UK recorded more than 50,000 daily infections, the most since mid-July, more than reported in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal. The country also has reported 115 deaths and Tuesday recorded 223 daily deaths, the highest since March.

Meanwhile, according to the UK Office for National Statistics, it is estimated that 1 in 55 people in the UK will have been infected with the coronavirus in the week by October 16. .

Rising deaths, surging infection rates, and over-expanded public health systems are forcing governments to re-evaluate lockdowns and lifting of lockdown measures.

Dr. Director of Policy at the National Health Service Confederation, which represents health systems in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. “I think everyone is concerned about what could happen in winter,” Layla McCay said. “It is better to act now than to regret later.”

Experts say there are a number of factors driving the UK’s current surge. As the pandemic approaches two years, they are closely monitoring the country’s response to the growing cases and whether the UK is a warning sign for the rest of the world.

NBC News examines the cocktail of factors driving the UK surge and lessons to be learned from the UK experience.

weakening vaccine

Britain was one of the first countries to start vaccinating its population, so the British returned to everyday life earlier than most people.

However, according to a recent government report, according to a recent government report, there are concerns that the immunity obtained from vaccination against COVID-19 is starting to weaken due to the mutation known as the ‘delta strain’ and the ‘delta strain’. ‘Delta Plus’ is spreading.

“That death is not inevitable. It can be prevented.”

doctor. DEEPTI GURDASANI, Clinical Epidemiology, Queen Mary University, London

Also, according to Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, the government delayed immunization of middle school students, which may have had a major impact on the spread of the virus.

“I think I paid a very high price and wasted months of neglecting and delaying immunization of secondary school children,” he said.

According to the latest figures released by the National Statistical Office, in the week ending October 2, one in 14 secondary school-age children tested positive for COVID-19.

Because the UK started its immunization program earlier than other parts of Europe, it could also mean that immunizations are weakening faster, especially for older people.

“We all thought this vaccine would keep us safe for a good year or two, and it probably would have been true if Delta hadn’t come,” he said.

Masks are compulsory on the London Underground, but enforcement is not strict. Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

However, despite the spread of the delta strain, he said the launch of booster jab in the UK was slow, which could provide a high incidence in the UK despite nearly 80% of the population over 12 years old. Fully vaccinated, according to government data.

Dr Deepti Gurdasani, clinical epidemiologist at Queen Mary University of London, said the launch of immunization programs in the UK and the slow rollout of additional vaccines have played a role in the continued increase in coronavirus cases.

Did ‘freedom’ come too soon?

Gurdasani said the UK government’s decision not to maintain or restore certain coronavirus containment measures, such as mandatory masks in enclosed spaces, was also behind the increase.

“If you look at the pandemic as a whole, you can see that there is a clear correlation between a country’s level of restrictions and the pandemic situation,” she said. “Once we’re in lockdown, we always have fewer cases because it’s an airborne virus.”

While many countries across Europe and around the world maintain varying levels of Covid restrictions, including mandatory masks, the UK government remains resolute in its commitment to the UK’s full reopening.

“There is no other way to explain the differences in the global pandemic,” she said. “And there’s nothing special about the British population that makes this happen… compared to the rest of the world the consequences of the policy here are very, very clear.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that no new lockdowns were “on the card” at all. Toby Melville/Reuters

Mandatory mask rules exist in public transport systems and face coverings are required throughout the Transport for London network, including the capital metro system, but these rules are not always followed or enforced on a regular basis.

Ravi Gupta of the Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Disease agrees with Gurdasani that maintaining restrictions may help avoid the UK’s current plight.

“rest [of rules] “What happened in the summer was a very drastic month going from a very strict measure to a state with few restrictions,” Gupta said. .”

The government has also abandoned plans to implement a vaccine passport system in the UK, and UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said in September that “I don’t like the idea that everyone has to… said. However, Wales and Scotland have introduced versions of their own vaccine validation systems.

Variant’s Rise

The advent of the delta and the so-called delta plus variants have attracted attention and caused some fear.

However, Gurdasani and Gupta agreed that the arrival of the delta-plus strain, a mutated version of the delta strain, would not come as much of a surprise.

“I’m not convinced this is a major step change in the virus,” Gupta said.

Gupta is the expected type of mutation given its high infection rate, he added.

The UK Health Security Agency said in its October 15 report that the delta plus variants “appear to be escalating”, but now account for around 6% of COVID-19 infections in the UK. The main culprit behind the increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

Nevertheless, she and Gupta agreed that it was important to keep a close eye on both and other variants.

Ultimately, Altman said it would be “foolish” to attribute the UK’s rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths to “one more thing than anything else”.

“Everything that seems like a very minor partial easing all merges into a massive one,” he said. “Mask wearing, ventilation, filters, telecommuting, transport policies … and vaccine launches can all be a little different each as you think the UK probably did. You have to pay an excessively high price.”

Ask for a ‘Plan B’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is under pressure to re-enact restrictions in light of the surge in cases and deaths.

On Wednesday, Javid resisted calls for a “Plan B” approach, despite confirming that UK Covid cases could reach 100,000 a day as winter approaches.

On the same day, at his first press conference since taking office on June 26 after former health secretary Matt Hancox resigned, it was revealed that he violated social distancing guidelines by kissing colleague Javid, whom the NHS admitted was “under greater pressure”. After being caught, he spoke.

Health Minister Sajid Javid has warned British people to get vaccinated and follow Covid guidelines to avoid new restrictions. Toby Melville / Pool via Reuters

He added that the situation was not yet “sustainable” and that the UK’s COVID-19 death toll was “positively low”.

But he admitted that the death toll was “sadly over 100 a day”. According to Our World in Data, the death rate, estimated at two deaths per million per day as of Wednesday, is twice that of Germany, three times that of Spain and Italy and more than four times that of France.

Rather than imposing new restrictions, Javid warned that Britain should all “do our part” and focus on vaccinations, including Covid boosters and flu shots, to avoid a return to coronavirus rules.

Jonathan Ashworth, a senior member of the opposition Labor Party, strongly opposed Javids’ response.

“The NHS is not only under pressure, it’s in the water,” he told Sky News, which is owned by Comcast, the parent company of NBC News.

Ashworth said doctors, nurses and other NHS staff face “heavy” pressure and “shocked that the health minister fired them so inadvertently.”

“I can’t understand how many people can say that we are getting between 800 and 1000 deaths each week,” Gurdasani agreed.

“That death is not inevitable, it can be prevented,” she said.

Unless the country changes its approach, Gurdasani said he expects that number to only increase in the next few months.

“Most of Western Europe has not accepted the fact that we have to live with that level of death,” she said. “And it doesn’t take huge sacrifices to reduce them.”

