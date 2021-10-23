UK Athletics internal turmoil: players revolt, outsiders leave ‘clutter’ sport





UK Athletics in crisis hailed that this chaos could be abruptly ended with players and coaches stepping into their recently departed regime, urging those involved in the sport to fill the sudden leadership vacuum.

The sports world shook on Thursday night when UK Athletics chief executive Jo Coates and performance director Sara Symington announced the shocking resignations following months of government uproar.

Last month, Telegraph Sport reported on how an enraged group of Britain’s prominent Tokyo Olympic athletes begged World Athletics President Seb Coe to intervene.

When questioned about widespread outrage earlier this week, former Olympic cyclist Symington claimed she had the credibility and professionalism to successfully fulfill her role. But behind the scenes, it is understood that she is reconsidering her new position as Director of the Olympic and Paralympic Program for the British Cycling Team.

An interview for the position was scheduled for Wednesday, and Symington was announced in a new role minutes after leaving UK Athletics after less than a year with the organization.

It is understood that Coates, who took office only in March 2020, was faced with a series of investigative questions at the UK Athletics Board (which was first attended by President-elect Ian Beattie) on Wednesday following Britain’s worst Olympic track and field performance since 1996.

Telegraph Sport was told at the end of the night that the atmosphere became increasingly tense before Coates exited due to innocuous questions about governance protection. She later submitted her resignation.

Coates faced criticism while taking the baton for mass layoffs after taking over the governing body over major financial problems. Many senior coaches have also been informed recently that their working hours will be drastically reduced.

Symingtons’ obvious manual approach pisses people off. Emails alerting coaches to cutbacks were sent when Symington was already on vacation before the end of the season, while many players said they hadn’t contacted her until they were informed this week that funding would be cut off.

Critics also noted that she had not met a candidate for UK Athletics President and had not recently attended European Athletics Championships, attended by development directors and current interim CEO Beattie and Mark Monro.

A source said that the lack of commitment to the cause seemed to be lacking because of the limited opportunity to meet face-to-face at these international gatherings due to COVID-19. The board sees it and thinks about it. Well, she looks like she doesn’t want to be here.

Symington said in an interview with Telegraph Sport: I have never been asked to meet a shortlisted chairperson, nor have I been asked to attend a European Athletics Conference as other officials have been, nor have I ever been a performance director before.

She posted on social media in the news about her new cycling role:

‘Many players were not supported’

Many prominent athletes have marked the transfers of Coates and Symingtons by calling for a fresh start, and one head coach said the chaos could finally be over.

Olympic 100m champion Lynford Christie said. Get rid of the most experienced people in the sport and leave. We must stop hiring people with no field experience.

World marathon champion Paula Radcliff said:

British Athletes Commission Chairman Hannah England said: They weren’t cared for, they weren’t cared for. A huge amount of emotion is hidden because they don’t feel they’ve been given the best chance.

It was an incredibly complex sport. It is a sport that is difficult to understand and manage, and is easier to do with someone as familiar as possible.

Olympic 400m bronze medalist Catherine Mary said: Track and field is a complex sport. Sports within sports in both competent body and disabled athletics.

With over 40 events in track and field at the Olympic Games, it is by far the most competitive of all Olympic sports. It is the most difficult sport to win an Olympic medal.

You need to exercise. To work and succeed in all areas of our sport, you need to understand athletics. Athletes should be respected.

Telegraph Sport asked Coats for comment.

