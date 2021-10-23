US budget deficit ends fiscal year below record for previous years





The United States recorded the second-largest budget deficit on record in the fiscal year ended September 30, reflecting government spending related to the coronavirus pandemic and fueling congressional debates on proposed spending.

The $ 2.8 trillion deficit was the second largest since 1945 as a percentage of the country’s gross domestic product and only followed the $ 3.1 trillion deficit of previous years, with no adjustment for inflation.

The deficit for the year was 12.4% of all economic output, down from 15% the previous year, the Treasury Department and Bureau of Management and Budget said on Friday. The deficit was 4.6% of GDP in fiscal 2019, before the start of the pandemic.

Government spending for fiscal 2021 increased 4% from the previous year to $ 6.8 trillion. Federal revenues increased 18% from the previous year to just over $ 4 trillion, largely due to increased revenue from personal and corporate income taxes. companies in a year of strong economic growth.

Spending in the past fiscal year was boosted by pandemic-related costs which included monthly child tax credits, expanded unemployment benefits, emergency small business loans, and household stimulus checks.

In a statement, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the new data further evidence that the US economy is recovering.

Total federal borrowing from the public increased by $ 1.3 trillion in the last fiscal year to $ 22.3 trillion, government agencies said. As a share of the economy, public borrowing fell to 99.5% of GDP at the end of FY2021, from 100.3% of GDP at the end of FY2020.

Borrowing last year was absolutely massive, largely justified, but massive nonetheless, said Maya MacGuineas, chair of the Biparty Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. We have to recognize that borrowing makes sense in an emergency, but that cannot become the new normal.

Ms MacGuineas noted that the United States still faces an aging population, rising healthcare costs and large structural deficits that will put additional pressure on future debt levels.

The Biden administration has argued that the worst public health crisis in a century has required significant government spending to meet both medical needs and economic fallout.

As a percentage of GDP, government revenue reached its highest level since fiscal 2001. This gain can be explained by two factors.

Economic output has grown at a historically rapid pace over the past 12 months after contracting in the previous fiscal year, when many businesses were closed due to the pandemic. Stronger growth as the economy emerged from these closures translated into higher tax revenues.

Income may also have increased this year as businesses and individuals brace for possible tax increases. Income earned in 2021 could be taxed less than income in 2022, prompting taxpayers to pay taxes now rather than later.

Soaring government spending helped propel a rapid recovery from the pandemic-induced economic slump, but also helped send federal debt as a proportion of the economy to levels not seen since the end of the Second World War.

Republicans and some key centrist Democrats have said the government shouldn’t be overspending right now, one of the main reasons President Bidens is pushing for an ambitious $ 3.5 trillion legislative agenda to extend the social safety net and boost green energy is expected to significantly decrease in size. Democrats also debated how much the package should be offset by new revenue versus deficit spending; Mr Biden said he would not increase planned deficits.

The debt of nations has increased since the fiscal crisis at the end of the administration of George W. Bush and the start of the presidential term of Barack Obama. Former President Donald Trump also inaugurated spending programs and tax cuts that sharply widened the gap even before the coronavirus crisis.

Budget deficits typically widen during economic downturns, but they have increased in the United States over the past six years, despite strong economic growth for much of that time. Interest rates, however, have remained historically low, so the government’s costs to fund this borrowing have been limited.

Earlier this month, Congress and President Biden approved raising the United States’ borrowing limit enough to pay government bills through early December, setting up a new battle in the months to to come. Raising the debt ceiling does not authorize new spending, but allows the government to meet existing obligations.

If Congress does not raise the debt ceiling later this year, the government would have to suspend payments to beneficiaries or delay payment of interest, which would constitute government default.

