Hopes and fears in Welsh community with highest Covid infection rate in UK





It is a ‘first in Wales’ title that no region wants but is hotly contested.

Blaenau Gwent explains the shaky picture of the Covid case in Wales, which has the highest national infection rate since the onset of the pandemic and arguably the fourth highest in the world.

Infection rates in the region have skyrocketed again in recent days, giving the local authorities the unfortunate honor of not only occupying the highest position in Wales, but also among the highest in the UK.

Blaenau Gwent’s case rate has risen from the latest figure to 1,185.2 infections per 100,000, the highest rate in both Wales and the UK, narrowly higher than Cheltenham’s case rate, which had a rate of 1,141.8.

According to the latest update from Public Health Wales, released for seven days from October 17 to October 17, the infection rate in Torfaen, the adjacent borough of Blaenau Gwent, was 10.4 per 100,000, with Caerphilly at 961.5 and Newport at 797. It was. Friday.

One thing to remember is that the highly volatile figures (not long ago, Blaenau Gwent didn’t even make it into the top four hardest hit regions in Wales) are just the most recent twist on the rollercoaster ride. Boroughs in terms of Covid rates since the onset of the pandemic.

Blaenau Gwent saw it grow to over 1,000 per 100,000 just before Christmas 2020. But in just one month, during the period January 22-28, that number dropped to 118, about a tenth of the previous one. But it was within the context of a tough lockdown that started before Christmas last year and extended well into the winter.

After a steady increase throughout August and September, cases in the region surged once again in October, with an infection rate exceeding 1,000, but remained low at 7.2 in June.

Plaid Cymru MS Peredur Owen Griffiths said the number of cases in the region is certainly cause for concern as we enter winter, but hopes we can learn lessons for the future.

“The very high Covid cases in Blaenau Gwent should concern us all. It’s not winter yet and the pressure on the NHS is already beyond what is considered sustainable.

“It is important for the Welsh government to accept responsibility for good and bad decisions so that it can learn lessons from the past coronavirus turbulence and for the future.

“So we need a Welsh-specific public scrutiny, not a chapter in a British publication. Welsh and Blainau Gwent owe more than that.”

Kate Oaks lives in Brynmawr, where she owns a Zero Local shop and cafe. She said she felt some frustration with the rising case rates, but she believes there are several factors that could have led to the increase.

She said: “I think it all depends on why it happens. And I think the number could be several. First, because the numbers are increasing in many places, I think not only Blaenau Gwent, but also Blaenau Gwent. This may be because people have taken a more laid-back attitude towards the virus since vaccines began to roll out.

Kate Oaks is the shop owner of Brynmawr (Image: Lewis Smith).

“As a store owner, I’ve noticed that people don’t wear a lot of masks, and they don’t use hand sanitizer that much lately, even though they’re still there to use them all.

“People seem to be relying too much on the effectiveness of the current vaccine to me, and I think the numbers will drop again with a little more social distancing precautions.

“Of course it’s always been tough over the past few months as things start to get better again, but for the most part we’ve done really well and it’s clear that people are starting to get bored.”

Steve Bard, 61, lives near Abertillery, which runs a local travel agency. He said the fluctuations in the population could be due to the small size and population of the Blaenau Gwent borough.

“I was a little shocked to hear this week that the number of cases in Blaenau Gwent increased to the worst in the country because we did a great job and stayed low for a long time,” he said.

“Now it seems to be increasing everywhere in Wales. So I think it has to do with the fact that the area has a very small population, not what we are doing specifically here.

Steve Bard at Six Bells, Abertillery (Image: Richard Swingler)

“Obviously we know how fast the virus can spread, and where 50 cases jump at a much larger rate than 50 cases in large areas like Cardiff or Newport. Too fast to be at the top of the charts.

“Honestly they succumbed to public pressure a bit, but I don’t think the Welsh government has done anything terrible in the last few months. Play at some point to avoid locks of any kind. Shame before the holiday season as that’s the last thing we want. I hope it starts to fall.”

Cases recorded in the last 7 days: 828 Cases per 100,000 rate: 1,185.2 Number of tests performed: 2,624 Rate of tests per 100,000 population: 3,756 Rate of positive test returns: 31.6%

All figures are correct as of 9:00 AM on October 21st and are current statistics provided by Public Health Wales at the time of publication. All figures relate to a 7-day rolling period between 11 and 17 October.

Brendan White, 32, an insurance worker at Nantyglo, said he wasn’t sure what caused the surge but was concerned that another lock could be put on the card if the numbers don’t start to fall again.

“At this point, all we can do is continue to wear a mask and wash our hands.

“We are very much affected by this virus now and whether it is the loss of friends and loved ones, or the loss of our lives due to a lockdown, we all know how serious it is.

Brendan White of Nantyglo (Image: Lewis Smith)

“The last thing I want is to close again during Christmas. Although it hasn’t been mentioned right now, I’m not going to rule out anything at this point. I think it could be bad for the people around me. Especially from a mental health point of view Encourage people to get vaccinated and wear a mask if appropriate.

“We’ve seen how quickly numbers can go up in areas like Blaenau Gwent, but we’ve also seen how quickly they can fall again, so I’m expecting the best.”

