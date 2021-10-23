Stagflation or runaway inflation? The US economy is experiencing something new





About the Author: Gregory Daco is the Chief US Economist at Oxford Economics and former Director of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Business Economics.

It is not runaway inflation, and it is certainly not stagflation. In fact, what the US economy is going through is a severe case of MESSI inflation dynamics: moderate expansion with supply-side inflation.

The United States is experiencing a rare phenomenon where strong, but falling demand is met by limited, but accelerating supply, resulting in transient but persistent inflation. These dynamics are not purely the reflection of supply constraints; nor are they just a sign of strong demand. On the contrary, they are a combination of these two forces creating a disorderly inflation situation. I spoke about this in an Oxford Economics report earlier this month.

In the debate over whether inflation is transient or runaway, the truth probably lies somewhere in the middle: Inflation is likely to be sticky but not oppressive. But with successive shocks destabilizing global supply chains and an ever-tight labor supply, many are worried about a wave of 1970s-style stagflation, fearing that it is headed for a economy with galloping inflation and low activity.

Obviously, inflation is currently much higher than in the pre-Covid decade. But what’s missing from the stagflation discussion is the stag part: stagnation. During the last episode of stagflation from late 1973 to 1975, headline CPI inflation averaged 11%, but real GDP contracted by 3.1%. Today, headline CPI inflation stands at 5.4%, but real GDP is growing at a sustained rate of 4%.

Today, we are not entering an area of ​​inflationary psychology, in which high inflation leads households to pull their purchases forward, thus fueling the supply-demand imbalance and stimulating higher inflation. In fact, a recent Morning Consult poll shows that more than half of American consumers decided not to buy an item in September because it was more expensive than expected.

A recent Fed article by Jeremy Rudd also poured cold water on the idea that inflation expectations are critical in determining the actual results of inflation. Rudd convincingly argues that there is little evidence to show that consumers or businesses act in anticipation of higher inflation, especially in a low-inflation regime when inflation is not on the radar. people.

Recent CPI data confirms this healthy inflation dynamic, with significant declines in the prices of categories of goods and services that were shunned by consumers in August and September. With the decline in spending on used vehicles and the demand for travel and recreation still constrained by the surge in delta infections, the prices of used vehicles, rental cars, hotels and airline tickets have all gone downhill. strongly dropped.

Nonetheless, a key risk to the inflation outlook is the possibility of a feedback loop between wage growth and consumer price inflation. During previous high inflation regimes, this cycle tended to be strong. But after the economy entered a low inflation regime in the 1990s, the momentum dissipated.

Of course, there is plenty of evidence for strong wage growth at the bottom of the income ladder, as small businesses report record levels of pay increases and record salary expectations. But it does not appear that workers have definitely gained more bargaining power.

Instead, current wage dynamics are likely reflecting a one-time low-wage leveling against a backdrop of persistent labor supply constraints. Wage metrics adjusted to account for changes in the composition of the workforce, such as the Atlanta Fed’s wage growth tracker or the employment cost index, do not indicate a soaring wage inflation. And, if anything, consumer confidence readings showed a deterioration in inflation-adjusted income expectations, with just 30% of households expecting a better financial situation a year from now. This is the lowest level since August 2016.

Moreover, with the acceleration in productivity growth since the start of the pandemic, growth in unit labor costs has fallen to a meager 0.2% year-on-year, compared to growth of 1.0%. 7% from 2015 to 2019. As such, companies should be able to manage more offset costs without undue pressure on their margins and therefore the need to pass on higher costs will be low.

Of course, the combined impact of high resource use, persistent supply constraints and higher commodity prices pose an upside risk to any inflation forecast. But, given the negative fiscal stimulus in 2022, the gradual rebound in national and global production and the expected gradual tightening of monetary policy, the risk does not appear to be extreme.

Overall, many of the factors that led to changes in the inflation regime in the 1940s and 1970s, including politicization of the Fed, price controls, massive currency devaluations, and oil shocks, are missing. not present today. Instead, structural factors, including higher savings and lower spending as America’s population ages, ongoing technological advancements, strong productivity growth after the pandemic, and sustained globalization (although more slow), should structurally limit price pressures.

Against this backdrop, much of the criticism of the Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy seems wrong. While the Federal Open Market Committee has had to repeatedly revise its inflation forecast upwards and admit that higher inflation is likely to persist, the Federal Reserve has sent strong signals that the buying program of The quantitative easing assets will be phased out by mid-2022 and this rate take-off will take place in late 2022 or early 2023.

Yes, it is naive to think that the Fed can decongest ports, boost semiconductor production, or free up labor supply. But more hawkish monetary policy stances and a gradual tightening of Federal Reserve policy will lead to tighter financial conditions via higher long-term rates, a stronger dollar, and potentially lower stock prices. This should help to limit the rate of growth in demand and thus restrain one of the main drivers of inflation as supply gradually increases.

