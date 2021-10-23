Biden wants to show the world he’s serious about cutting emissions despite US Congress reluctance





The White House, its climate agenda mired in congressional wrangling, hopes to show world leaders at the Glasgow climate summit that the United States can still deliver on President Bidens’ pledge to dramatically cut emissions despite recent setbacks legislative.

The Biden administration’s plan includes a series of executive actions that he says will make significant progress towards fulfilling the president’s pledge to cut US greenhouse gas emissions by 50%. to 52% from 2005 levels by 2030. These include stricter rules on methane for oil and gas production that are expected to be announced ahead of the summit, followed by more emission limits. strict on vehicles later this year.

Greenhouse gas emissions in the United States have already fallen about 20% from 2005 levels, analysts say. But emissions are expected to increase as the global economy reopens after the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Are some storms, fires or droughts linked to climate change? Thanks to a relatively new field called attribution science, climate experts are now better able to provide answers. WSJ explains Daniela Hernandez. Illustration: Adèle Morgan

The goal for White House officials is to convince world leaders that the United States is making concrete progress on further cuts. At a CNN town hall Thursday night, Biden called climate change an existential threat to humanity.

But analysts and even White House allies agree that the administration needs action from Congress to fund the sweeping changes in the economy needed to meet Mr Bidens’ goals.

This effort was complicated by opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.), an influential Democrat in the Coal State who is pushing to cut climate-related measures. Mr Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress have proposed spending hundreds of billions of dollars on measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under a plan initially set at $ 3.5 trillion, but which should now approach $ 2 trillion.

Gina McCarthy, national climate adviser to Mr Bidens, said the White House is still optimistic that Congress will include significant funding for programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, despite likely cuts. , including a $ 150 billion program to push utilities to switch to cleaner fuel sources.

Conversations between the president and Congress are really starting to accelerate, Ms. McCarthy said in an interview. But even if congressional action stalls, she said, we will have already identified a number of ways we can underpin this. [climate commitment] and show the rest of the world that they are regaining a leadership position.

Mr Bidens’ staff are working on a new US climate strategy that will present options for reaching the target, but it may not be released in time for the summit. U.S. officials believe there are multiple avenues to reach the goal, but expect to rely at least in part on climate measures remaining in scaled-down legislation, like tax credits for renewable energy.

Earlier this year, the administration formed a task force made up of senior officials from agencies tasked with proposing dozens of actions across the federal government aimed at tackling the effects of climate change. The product of their work, the national climate strategy, will be released by the end of the year.

The administration is also working on a longer-term climate strategy, officials say, which will establish a roadmap to achieve the United States’ net zero emissions by 2050 that Mr Biden has proposed.

Beyond congressional action, Environmental Protection Agency regulations are central to governments’ short-term efforts to achieve the goal. Officials expect to come up with new requirements for oil and gas companies to control their methane emissions before Mr Biden leaves for Glasgow.

Higher efficiency standards for passenger cars, trucks and heavy vehicles would play an even bigger role and could feature in new proposals before the end of the years.

In recent days, White House officials have called on businesses to seek support for their efforts as Congress moves to cut the spending proposal.

Energy companies and manufacturers were among those who came into contact with the administration, the people said. The administration contacted Carrier Global Corp. and Siemens AG, among others, according to one of the people.

Some companies have been reluctant to accept the cost of Mr. Bidens’ congressional program. The United States Chamber of Commerce has pledged to do everything in its power to stop this bill that raises taxes and kills jobs.

The Biden administrations plan includes stricter emission limits for vehicles. Photo: bing guan / Reuters

A group of 15 companies, including PepsiCo Inc. and Royal Dutch Shell PLC, sent a letter to congressional leaders this week saying they supported the provisions of the climate bill but were concerned about how the bill fundraising law, calling for a discussion of alternative options.

The Biden administration has stepped up efforts for measures to combat climate change. He has issued reports in recent days indicating that rising global temperatures and extreme weather conditions pose a growing risk to national security and the economy of the United States. And Mr Biden highlighted the increasingly urgent calls from scientists to argue that the United States and the world must act quickly to avoid the worst outcomes.

The administration has also touted its sweeping plans for the financial sector, for which it has already introduced a slew of new proposals to demand more disclosures and assessments of climate change risks.

Ms McCarthy said the EPA recently passed groundbreaking rules to reduce the use of hydrofluorocarbons, coolants that are potent greenhouse gases.

The recourse to executive action would reflect the strategy of former President Barack Obama. It imposed a series of new climate change rules under pre-existing laws. But those regulations were crippled by legal challenges and delayed or canceled by his successor, then President Donald Trump.

Ms McCarthy said she believes Mr Bidens’ agenda will be long lasting because the president and his team are trying to position low-carbon energy sources as a mainstay of the economy.

If we can build our economy and create good union jobs, that is what will last. You’re not going to reverse that if what we’re doing to fight the climate is embedded in the very fabric of our economic health, she said.

World leaders, some of whom have complained that the United States has not followed through on international climate agreements, kept a close watch on national machinations ahead of the Glasgow summit. They expect Mr. Biden to back his pledge of a long-term US commitment to cut emissions and help other countries do the same.

This led Mr Biden to call on Congress to push forward negotiations ahead of the Glasgow summit, arguing in a closed-door meeting with lawmakers this week that the event would be an opportunity to prove to skeptical world leaders that American democracy political system can deliver, depending on who is present at the meeting.

Analysts say congressional action is likely needed to meet Mr Bidens’ climate goals.

Under current policy, U.S. emissions reductions would be around 17% to 25% below 2005 levels by 2030, well below Mr Bidens’ target, according to analysis released this week by Rhodium Group, an independent research company.

The Rhodium Group report says Mr Biden can meet his target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 through a combination of measures, including the adoption of social policy and climate legislation, as well as a roughly $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill that is pending in the House that includes funding for trains, research into carbon capture technology, and hardening of power lines , among other measures.

Congress should provide tax credits and government grants to fund utilities and heavy industry to make improvements that may be required by regulation. But the president can achieve the goal without the agenda to push utilities to switch to cleaner fuel sources that Manchin opposes, Rhodium said.

Democrats have broad support in their caucus for electric vehicle tax credits, as well as wind and solar power tax credits. They are scrambling to ensure that the $ 150 billion earmarked for the clean electricity performance program that Mr Manchin opposes will be reallocated to a new program that significantly cuts emissions, a move Mr Biden has endorsed. at CNN Town Hall Thursday night. But they have not yet reached an agreement on what this alternative will be.

Where climate and money meet

Write to Andrew Restuccia at [email protected] and to Timothy Puko at [email protected]

