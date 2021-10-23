Covid: UK faces another lockdown Christmas if we don’t act soon | covid





A prominent government adviser to Covid-19 said another Christmas closure is very daunting, urging the public to do everything possible to reduce the spread of the virus.

Professor Peter Openshaw of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) reiterated the importance of measures such as working from home and wearing masks, saying the current number of cases and mortality rates are unacceptable.

His intervention comes after the prime minister resisted calls from health leaders, including the head of the NHS federation and the chairman of the British Medical Association council.

When asked about the possibility of a winter lockdown on Friday, Boris Johnson said there was nothing indicative of it being on the card. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said a vaccine launch and booster jab are unlikely to cause lockdowns or very serious economic restrictions.

Health Minister Sajid Javid acknowledged earlier this week that new cases could reach a record 100,000, but Downing Street still has room in the NHS and insisted on Plan B winter measures, including mandatory use and duty of face masks. Only active under significant pressure from Home Guidance.

Openshaw, in a personal capacity, told the BBC Breakfast on Saturday that he fears another closing Christmas if we don’t act soon. He said: We know that the time to act as a public health measure is immediate. There is no point in delaying. If you procrastinate, you will have to take stronger action later. Immediate response is absolutely essential to control the situation.

He said taking steps to immediately lower the transmission rate is the key to a wonderful family Christmas we can all get together again.

Openshaw said it is unacceptable to leave it unattended at this time, which he thinks hospitals in many parts of the United States are doing very little. Talking to people on the front lines, I don’t think it’s sustainable to keep going at this pace.

The UK recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths since March last week.

Openshaw said: One phase last week killed 180 people a day. Too many deaths. We seem to have gotten used to the idea that a lot of people will die from COVID-19, and I don’t think so.

He urged the public to tackle the problem on their own to slow the spread of the virus, rather than waiting for the government to reintroduce measures such as avoiding public transport and crowded spaces as much as possible, getting vaccinated and accepting the booster jab’s offer.

The faster we all act, the sooner we can reduce this transmission rate and the more likely we are to spend Christmas with our families.

Members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said in minutes of a meeting released on Friday that further increases in infections seen in January are becoming increasingly unlikely. Other experts predict a series of wider, flatter peaks as the virus continues to spread.

But at the October 14 meeting, Sage said that the measures contained in Government Plan B would be most effective if implemented in unison and earlier rather than later.

Trade union leaders representing 3 million front-line workers attacked the government’s laissez-faire approach to managing the epidemic on Friday. They said the absence of emergency measures, including mandatory mask wearing in shops and public transport, has put another chaotic winter at risk.

And at least a dozen local public health directors in the UK have recommended Plan B actions, including wearing masks and working from home, in violation of official government guidelines and to combat the surge in coronavirus infections in the area.

