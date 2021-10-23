Child cleared in US for urgent cancer treatment, rare humanitarian parole grant





When Carlitos, a 2-year-old boy from Guatemala, was finally allowed to enter the United States from Tijuana, it was in an ambulance.

The story of Carlitos kidnapping, deportation, lack of access to medical care, a serious illness that could kill him quickly without proper treatment, is common among asylum seekers stranded south of the border by US policy, according to his lawyer Hollie Webb. What is rare, however, is the result.

Lawyers and medics pressured customs and border protection officials to allow Carlitos and his mother Ana to travel to San Diego under special permission known as humanitarian parole in order that the boy can receive life-saving cancer treatment. After not responding for more than a week, CBP granted the request after an investigation by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Thursday evening, Carlitos and Ana entered the United States. They switched to a second ambulance, which took them to a helicopter that transported them to a hospital north of San Diego that was ready to receive them.

The couple had been stranded in Tijuana after being deported from the United States under a border policy initiated under former President Donald Trump and continued by President Joe Biden, a policy known as Title 42. Ana a requested that the two not be fully identified due to continued security. concerns.

Ana, 37, from Guatemala, explains the state of health of her 2-year-old son. She cries as she tells her story at Al Otro Lados’ office.

(Alejandro Tamayo / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Most parole applications, according to Webb, who works for Al Otro Lado, a nonprofit legal services organization that supports migrants in Tijuana, are either left on hold indefinitely or denied with little explanation.

Parole is the only way for asylum seekers to enter the United States through ports of entry since the Biden administration did not resume asylum processing at the border after the system was shut down by Trump.

A report released Thursday by Human Rights First interviewed five legal service providers at the border and found that just over 15% of parole applications had been granted since August. In some of these cases, CBP granted parole only to the person most at risk, separating them from family members waiting in Mexico.

It keeps coming back to that. There’s no reason for that, says Webb. The level of cruelty, apathy, on the part of the administration, it’s really terrible.

The Human Rights First report lists numerous examples of cases that CBP has denied or failed to respond to, including a Honduran lesbian woman and her partner who were raped by Mexican police; a Honduran woman who was raped by Mexican police, sexually trafficked and forced to work in a massage parlor; a family whose 7-year-old has cerebral palsy, and a Nicaraguan woman who fell from the border wall, breaking her leg in three places, before being deported to the United States while her husband and sons were released into the country to seek asylum.

Ana, 37, from Guatemala, explains the state of health of her 2-year-old son. She holds up cell phone photos of her son Carlitos at Al Otro Lados’ office.

(Alejandro Tamayo / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

In the Carlitos case, his mother learned he had a life-threatening illness after the two were kidnapped by a cartel near the Texas border. They had fled Guatemala due to death threats in June.

The cartel tied Anas’ hands behind her back and filled her mouth with stones as they beat and tortured her child, Ana said.

Once they were able to escape, the couple crossed American soil and asked for help, but were quickly deported without medical attention, Ana said.

The Human Rights First report noted that researchers have documented at least 7,647 cases of violent attacks on migrants deported under Title 42 since Biden took office. Among these, some have been assaulted, kidnapped, raped and even murdered.

Ana begged for money to try to get help for her son, and a woman offered to drive them to Tijuana. She dropped off the family in a hospital.

Carlitos was later diagnosed with a type of leukemia, in addition to the injuries he suffered from the cartel.

Ana, 37, from Guatemala, explains the state of health of her 2-year-old son to the office of Al Otro Lados.

(Alejandro Tamayo / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Tijuana hospital did not have the resources or the drugs to help her. As his condition worsened, a doctor treating him told CBP that if the agency didn’t let him in, he would likely die soon.

CBP did not respond to the request for parole for more than a week, nor to repeated attempts by lawyers to verify the case.

After the Union-Tribune sent an email requesting information on the case on Tuesday evening, CBP told lawyers on Wednesday that the boy and his mother had been approved.

CBP later said it couldn’t comment on individual cases due to privacy concerns. The agency did not respond to follow-up questions about parole processing in general.

Carlitos is an integral part of my life, Ana said in Spanish hours before her case was approved. It’s very difficult. It was not something I had planned.

She has had to hide her emotional difficulties since her son’s diagnosis. He had been hospitalized for months.

I have to be stronger than I think to energize my child, Ana said.

Ana, 37, from Guatemala arrives at Tijuana hospital for updates on her 2-year-old son’s condition. She is entitled to a five-minute video visit with him every day.

(Alejandro Tamayo / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Ana had not been able to see him in person since he was hospitalized again on Sunday. The hospital allowed a five-minute video call with him once a day. If she missed the appointment time, she would have to wait until the next day.

She has family in New York that she plans to join one day, but Carlitos will need to receive care closer to the border first. Ana will need to find accommodation while she is in treatment and hope that their parole does not come too late.

