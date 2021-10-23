COVID-19: UK ‘crashes on lockdown’ – warns government advisers to take Plan B action now | UK News





The government’s scientific adviser has warned that the country is “essentially falling into lockdown”, warning that action must be taken now to avoid much tougher COVID-19 restrictions later.

Professor Stephen Reicher told Sky News that a vaccine alone is “not enough” and that “other protections” are needed now to combat the coronavirus.

His concerns are that fellow government adviser Professor Peter Openshaw is “very afraid” of another “lockdown Christmas” and has urged measures such as telecommuting and wearing masks to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Their warning came as the government continued to resist pressure from health leaders for tighter restrictions despite rising infection levels.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said this week that new cases could reach 100,000 a day, but Downing Street insisted that there is room in the NHS and that an alternative Plan B would only be triggered under “significant pressure”.

The plan includes telecommuting guidelines and mandatory use of face masks in some settings.

Scientific advisors said the government’s preparations for the Plan B restrictions should now be made so that the action “prepares for expedited deployment if necessary.”

Experts from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergency (SAGE) said early intervention would “reduce the need for more stringent, destructive and longer-lasting measures” in minutes released on Friday.

Professor Reicher, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviors (SPI-B) that supplies SAGE, told Sky News: “Vaccines are great. Vaccines provide tremendous benefits, so everyone should be vaccinated, but that’s enough. No, other safeguards are required.

“If we wait and allow the situation to get out of control, restrictions will be needed later if there are no other safeguards now, like last year.

“It is surprising that the government’s public health leaders are in a situation where they are giving advice that is contrary to what the government is actually doing.

“You have to act now. If you don’t protect people with light measures now, you will have to limit them with stronger measures later.

“I have a feeling we’re acting a bit silly about closures.”

Professor Reicher also cautioned against sending the message that the infection was not serious, noting that the virus has done a great job in terms of hospitalizations and deaths, as well as the long-term debilitating state of COVID-19 and the increased threat of new strains of vaccine-resistant strains. .

His remarks were reinforced by Prof Openshaw, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (NERVTAG). He told the BBC: act fast

“We know that the time to act as a public health measure is immediate. There is no reason to delay.

“If you delay, you will have to take stronger action later.”

“It’s unacceptable to do this at this time,” Openshaw added, “I think hospitals in many parts of the United States are really doing very little.

“I don’t think it’s sustainable to keep going at this pace while talking to people on the front lines.

“We have to slow the spread and double our efforts to get everyone vaccinated and remove all boosters. Then we can reopen.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) also warns that vaccines alone cannot save the world from the epidemic.

Meanwhile, amid growing concerns about the impact of COVID-19 this winter, the former head of the UK’s coronavirus vaccine delivery drive is returning to the NHS to lead the launch of the Booster Jab.

