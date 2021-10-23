Close defense and security partnership with UK and India, October 2021





Building stronger security and defense relations with India Security and maritime cooperation with India and the wider region as the Minister of Foreign Affairs visits HMS Queen Elizabeth from Mumbai to discuss the development of security and defense technologies and strengthening defense-related trade with India.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is strengthening Britain’s security and defense relations with her visit to India today to visit Queen Elizabeth HMS from Mumbai, India.

The ship is the vanguard of the Carrier Strike Group (CSG), a symbol of Britain’s world-leading defense capabilities, and a visit to Mumbai is a clear sign of growing defense and maritime cooperation with India. While in India, CSG is engaged in some of the toughest training between the UK and India, which includes all three military service.

During her visit, the Foreign Minister will hold talks to strengthen defense and security relations and strengthen strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The groundbreaking 2030 Roadmap on Maritime Security, Cybersecurity and Counterterrorism, signed earlier this year, will advance the joint work agreed by Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister of India.

She will also discuss the development of innovative security and defense technologies with the Government of India to address a common threat and through strengthening defense-related trade between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister sees the development of security and defense relations with India, the world’s largest democracy, as a key part of Britain’s Indo-Pacific trend. She wants to strengthen these connections with like-minded partners and the fast-growing economy in the region and build a network of freedom around the world. The Foreign Minister sees India as essential to ensuring a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:

The close defense and security partnership between the UK and India underpins deeper economic ties and makes both countries and the wider region safer. We must protect our oceans and trade routes, and we must operate from a strong position to defend our interests and be stubborn in combating unfair practices.

The arrival of carrier strike groups in India this weekend indicates that the UK’s Indo-Pacific bias is at work. This is a true symbol of a global Britain working closely with like-minded partners in India.

The foreign secretary will tour the ship at sea with Queen Elizabeth and observe real-time exercises involving British and American F35B fighters.

Pentagon Chief of Staff Nick Carter will also visit Mumbai to see the carrier strike group in action. He discussed regional security with General Bipin Rawat in Delhi, India, and placed a memorial wreath at the National War Museum.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

A strengthened partnership with India is a key pillar in Britain’s Indo-Pacific tilt. Our carrier strike group visit represents an important step towards our goal of establishing a maritime partnership with India to support mutual security goals in the Indian Ocean.

The Foreign Minister will visit the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai today to place a wreath in memory of those killed in the 2008 terrorist attacks.

Tonight she will take senior business leaders and guests from education, film, sports and politics aboard the Type 45 destroyer, the HMS Defender, where Britain will showcase some of the world’s best technologies and innovations in defense, healthcare, science and science. climate.

