US runs out of cardboard thanks to supply chain crisis





Cartons and packaging materials are scarce due to the crisis in the supply chain. The constraints associated with containerboard and corrugated cardboard have been a growing problem since the start of this year. In February, the price of cardboard hit an all-time high, according to the Producer Price Index and the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. Loading Something is loading.

Retailers in the grip of the supply chain crisis will soon face another hurdle, an even shorter supply of cardboard boxes that was already shrinking.

Inventories of packaging materials have become increasingly tight in recent weeks due to supply chain bottlenecks causing shortages on everything including housewares, electronics and food. The tensions are the result of a wide range of factors, including increased demand for online shopping, the national labor shortage, congested shipping ports and rising freight and material costs. raw.

Low inventories of containerboard and corrugated cardboard have been a growing problem since the start of this year, thanks to the skyrocketing growth of e-commerce during the pandemic.

As concerns over supply grew, retailers like Amazon began stocking cardboard in January to meet demand, leaving small businesses empty-handed. In February, the price of cardboard hit an all-time high, according to the Producer Price Index and the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. .

International Paper, one of the largest suppliers of containerboard and corrugated cardboard in the United States, told investors in July that the supply of cardboard boxes was “very low” and warned against the lawsuit. supply chain bottlenecks through the rest of the year.

“As COVID restrictions started to ease, the economy started to pick up steam,” Thomas Ryan, director of corporate communications at International Paper, told Insider in May of the growing shortage of cardboard. “Then the winter storms hit and the inputs started to tighten up for us fibers, recovered fibers, petroleum products such as chemicals for adhesives. Then add a tight job market to the mix. “

Fang Cheng, CEO of Linc, a customer experience automation company, told Insider that while the holiday season is set to be a “strong year for e-commerce,” the lack of cardboard will prove particularly difficult for them. retailers and customer service providers.

“Retailers expect additional stress when it comes to providing solid customer service,” she wrote in an email to Insider. “The supply chain challenges facing many retail verticals add to the stress. It is widely predicted that there will be record levels of stockouts and slow execution issues, such as the potential shortage of cardboard, due to these supply chain issues. “

Cheng wrote that ultimately retailers may need to get creative with shipping and prepare their customer service teams accordingly before an expected influx of questions about delays.

“Brands often cannot afford to fix this fundamental problem in time for the holiday season, so they need to be prepared for an increased number of customer service requests regarding product inventory checks, order status. overdue payments, delays in execution and increased delivery times. degree inquiries that are caused by out of stock and late fulfillment situations, ”she wrote.

Regarding this holiday season, Joe Stefani, co-founder and president of Desert Cactus, told NBC News that the ecommerce company is struggling to get the right box sizes, prompting employees to send. precariously packaged shipments due to lack of other options.

“The packaging is too expensive right now, or we can’t get it,” Stefani said.

