Telegraph’s main headlines of the day

1. Liz Truss: Britain Can’t Depend on China

The UK should not depend on China and should build critical national infrastructure like nuclear power plants only with like-minded partners, the foreign minister has warned.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Liz Truss pointed out that Beijing-controlled companies should be excluded from contracts to build Sizewell C, noting that collaboration on sensitive projects should only be done with countries that have a trusting relationship with the UK. Read the full story.

2. Alec Baldwin ‘fired live round’ on deadly film set

Alec Baldwin described how heartbroken he was after he accidentally shot and killed a female cinematographer on the set of his new movie.

Outraged, Baldwin said in a statement Friday that he was unable to express his grief over the death of colleague Halyna Hutchins while filming Western Rust. Read the full story.

3. Downing Street Vaccine Head Accelerates Launch of Covid Booster

Amid growing government concerns about a poor rollout, a top 10 official parachuted back to the NHS to oversee a coronavirus booster vaccine plan.

Dr. Emily Lawson helped oversee the first phase of the UK’s world-renowned immunization program. Read the full story.

4. Nearly 1 million people are leaving their jobs as the manpower shortage deepens.

The number of workers available during the pandemic has reached close to 1 million, fueling widespread staff shortages, a new study finds.

The Learning and Work Institute warned that shortages could persist for years after foreign-born workers and others retire and leave the labor market, for example. Read the full story.

5. White House retreats after Joe Biden pledges to defend Taiwan

The White House desperately tried to calm the waters on Friday after former Vice President Joe Biden made a mistake in US policy toward Taiwan.

Officials explained at a live TV event that there was no change in policy after former Vice President Biden promised to defend the island from Chinese aggression. Read the full story.

