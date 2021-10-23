Boris Johnson leaves the door open for another winter lockdown.





Prime Minister Boris Johnson of WPA via Getty Images administers Pfizer vaccine

Boris Johnson said he can’t see anything that indicates it’s “on the card” without ruling out another full shutdown this winter.

The prime minister was wearing a mask when he visited a vaccine center in London on Friday.

When asked to “stay at home” advice and to rule out complete lockdowns, such as closing stores, he replied, “I have to say that at this time there is nothing to indicate that it’s on the card.”

Earlier this week, cabinet ministers took stronger action against future lockdowns, and business minister Kwasi Kwarteng ruled it out “firmly”.

However, the government has tightened its covid message over the past few days, and Health Minister Sajid Javid has warned that restrictions may be re-imposed.

Javid held a press conference to urge the public to meet outdoors as much as possible, wear face coverings in crowded confined spaces, and undergo frequent, expedited screenings.

Because scientists advising governments are now urging them to re-introduce more stringent COVID-19 measures.

The daily number of cases is now over 50,000, but Javid says it will double in the coming months. Meanwhile, hospital admissions and deaths across the UK are increasing slowly.

But British ministers have so far resisted pressure to reintroduce controls such as compulsory wearing of masks.

Experts in the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies [SAGE] Preparations for the reintroduction of the restrictions should begin now so that the action can be “ready for rapid deployment if necessary”.

They predict that this winter the chance of COVID-19 hospitalizations exceeding the highs they saw in January last year will “become less and less.”

But they warn that acting sooner than late can reduce the need for more stringent measures over a longer period “to avoid unacceptable levels of hospitalization”.

