F1 Qualifying Live Stream: Start Time, TV Channel, Live Stream United States Grand Prix Qualifying





Formula 1 racing is in the Western Hemisphere for next month! After a season with all but two races on the east side of the Prime Meridian, this week marks the start of a three-race race across the Western Hemisphere. F1 will cross the United States this week, Mexico in two weeks and Brazil the following week.

This weekend, the United States Grand Prix will take place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The F1 race is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Saturday qualifiers will be broadcast on ESPNews and will be available live on WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will be broadcast on ABC with the same live streaming option.

You’ll need a cable connection to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Grand. US Weekend Prices.

Qualifying will last one hour and will consist of three qualifying periods with two intermissions. The first period will last 20 minutes with the 20 cars trying to get the fastest time. The five slowest cars after 20 minutes will be eliminated and placed in places 16-20 on the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for another fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to establish 11-15 grid positions. The final ten minutes feature the remaining 10 cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position and positions 1-10.

Lewis Hamilton enters the weekend as a favorite to secure the top qualifying position on Saturday and win the race on Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook. It is -105 to secure pole position and -135 to win the race. Max Verstappen follows with +190 odds to take pole and +135 to win the race.

How to watch qualifying for the United States Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, October 23 Time: 5 p.m. ETTV Channel: ESPNews Live Stream: WatchESPN

Entry list 2021 United States Grand Prix, entry list Position Driver Car No. Position Driver Car No. 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77 4 Sergio Prez Red Bull Racing 11 5 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16 6 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4 7 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55 8 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10 9 George Russell Williams Racing 63 10 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3 11 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14 12 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31 13 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5 14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18 15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99 16 Kimi Rikknen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7 17 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22 18 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9 19 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6 20 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47

