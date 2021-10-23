Another lockdown coming to the UK? everything we know





The Boris Johnson government is under pressure to reintroduce social restrictions to contain the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the UK and prevent the winter medical crisis.

The Department of Health and Social Care recorded another 43,738 cases of coronavirus and 223 deaths within 28 days after testing positive for respiratory disease on Tuesday, as vaccine bounces begin to take effect. This is the highest casualty rate since March 9, before the

The number of cases fell slightly from the 49,156 reported on Monday, but the number of infections remained consistently above 40,000 over the past week, putting the UK at the forefront of the global fight against the pandemic once again.

Between 2000 and 2007, Tony Blairs’ government chief scientist Sir David King, along with the government’s plan A, providing a vaccine booster jab to 30 million people identified as vulnerable, seems ineffective. Slowly and so far, the total of 3.1 million people reached was not enough.

Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, in an interview with BBC Radio 4s Today on Wednesday morning, warned that Britain’s immunity appears to be weakening due to the early success of a vaccination plan that began in December. I did. 2020.

“People need to be aware that there are currently higher levels of community transmission than we have almost experienced during the pandemic,” Ferguson said.

Also, in response to the increasingly worrisome situation, NHS Federation CEO Matthew Taylor has called for the urgent imposition of Plan B, which mandates a resurgence of measures such as mask wearing, telecommuting and vaccine passports. diffusion.

We’re right on the edge and it’s mid-October, he said. You’ll need a lot of luck if you don’t want to face a serious crisis over the next three months.

The government shouldn’t just be announcing a move to Plan B, it should be Plan B Plus. We have to do the work of Plan B in terms of masks. I have to work from home. It should also strive to achieve the same national mobilization that was achieved in the first and second waves of public support. And help with health care.

Downing Street has so far been monitoring the situation very closely and has acknowledged that there are signs that hospital admissions and deaths are increasing, but said it has no plans to re-introduce the restrictions at this time. Exempted on Freedom Day, 19 July.

The prime minister has repeatedly stressed to his cabinet that he believes the current coronavirus plan is controlling the virus and that he and his ministers must put all our energies into a vaccination program.

Concerning the prospect of a new national lockdown measure being implemented, Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng dismissed the idea in an interview with Sky News on Wednesday morning, saying:

He added that conversations about travel restrictions, restrictions on further lockdowns are not entirely helpful. We don’t want to go back to closures and further restrictions.

A No 10 spokesperson reiterated this position at lunchtime on Wednesday, saying: We are sticking to our fall-winter plan.

However, it is reported that the government made a plan in early September to prepare for a situation where firefighting is necessary in the future due to an increase in the number of confirmed cases. And any new locks will be imposed only as a last resort.

Health Minister Sajid Javid is set to hold a rare press conference on Wednesday evening to address growing concerns, and whatever he has to say is actually a sign that the government is at least aware of the severity of public concerns surrounding high infection rates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/covid-national-lockdown-coronavirus-uk-b1943975.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ernetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos