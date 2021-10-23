What previous waves of Covid-19 are now telling us about the virus





After another sharp spike in coronavirus cases and deaths this summer, fueled by the Delta variant, infections are down in the United States, down 50% from their peak in September.

Experts say what’s to come is hard to predict, and we often don’t know why the virus is spreading the way it does. But looking back at the outbreak so far may provide clues as to how the virus may spread in the future.

Average cases during the phases of the pandemic

Average case per 100,000 people

Fall 2020

september november

Summer and fall 2021

June 20 October

Note: Most counties in Nebraska did not report data during the summer of 2021.

The country has suffered five waves of a pandemic now, depending on how you count. Each of these waves has a different complexity and pattern, said Alessandro Vespignani, director of the Network Science Institute at Northeastern University in Boston.

During the first wave, for example, strict home-keeping measures and drastic changes in behavior may have blocked the virus for some time. Last fall, with these relatively relaxed measures and demeanor, record pushes in the Midwest spread south and both coasts. By the time the highly contagious Delta variant fueled a wave across the country this summer, vaccines were widely available, changing the trend again.

The vaccines clearly changed where and how badly they were affected, said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University.

Below is a look at five times the U.S. case curve has peaked, and the lessons and knowledge experts have learned from each wave.

The first epidemics

Outbreaks in

meat packaging plants

Outbreaks in

meat packaging plants

Outbreaks in

meat packaging plants

In the spring of 2020, the first wave hit a few areas particularly hard, including New York City, New Orleans and Albany, Georgia. Much is due to chance as the virus struck first, experts say, although population density and transport hubs may have played a role.

Testing was hard to come by during this time, so cases were significantly underreported. But death data indicates the northeastern outbreak was one of the worst in the entire pandemic, with one in about 400 New York City residents having died within two months.

The first stay-at-home orders and drastic and widespread behavioral changes, however, flattened the curve of these epidemics, preventing the coronavirus from spreading across the country in waves, as it would afterwards.

As hospitals overflowed into the northeast corridor, neighboring areas like Maine did not experience major epidemics. Isolated hot spots erupted largely in places where people could not socially distance themselves, such as nursing homes, prisons and meat packing plants.

I think it’s easy to miss how bad things could have gone and how much better we did than we could have largely because of the blockages, said Justin Lessler, professor of epidemiology at the University of North Carolina.

Hot spots in the Sun Belt

Outbreaks on

American by birth

Reservations

Outbreaks on

American by birth

Reservations

Cases rose again in the summer of 2020, but this time the Sun Belt states suffered the worst outbreaks. Many states that set new records for cases and deaths were also the ones that reopened first, including South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi. Experts say seasonality perhaps as the summer heat of the Sun Belts pushing people indoors may also have been a factor.

The summer wave has hit many southern and southwestern metropolitan areas, including Houston, Miami, and Phoenix. Without strict virus restrictions, the virus has spread to suburbs and suburbs. By the end of the summer, most of the worst epidemics were in rural areas.

If you think about the spring wave in 2020, it was more punctual around urban areas. In the other waves, you see more of a general flow, Dr Vespignani said, like when you throw a stone in a pond.

The winter wave

The flow of cases is clearer in the wave that began in the Upper Midwest in September 2020. North and South Dakota had few viral restrictions in place to contain an outbreak, and both states have seen particularly peaks. serious. One in 10 residents tested positive for the virus in the fall in North Dakota, and experts believe many more cases went undetected.

From there, the outbreak spread beyond the Midwest, reaching both coasts and spreading south in a devastating wave. The country recorded more daily cases and deaths in January than at any time before or since.

You see this movement, almost as if it is moving from county to county, said Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Columbia University, who said researchers found that community transmission community played an important role in the spread of the virus during the H1N1 pandemic of 2009. But Dr Shaman said factors other than proximity could also have played an important role with Covid.

Disparate communities may have similar school opening dates, for example, experience the same cold fronts or share similar behaviors, which could lead to independent epidemics at the same time.

When you look at anything after October of last year, the virus is everywhere. It doesn’t need to be reintroduced, Dr Shaman said.

Then, in community after community, cases often declined as quickly as they had increased. A sharp drop after a peak is not uncommon during epidemics, experts said. When a virus spreads quickly in a community, it ends up running out of people to infect.

A mystery in Michigan

By spring 2021, US cases had receded far from their winter peak. At the same time, a more contagious variant that had fueled a huge wave in the UK, called Alpha, was quickly becoming dominant in the US.

Michigan has seen a sharp rise in the number of cases and deaths, worrying experts that the variant would cause a similar outbreak nationwide. Instead, the virus appeared to stop at the Michigan border in May.

Epidemiologists are still unsure why Michigan was unlucky or why the epidemic did not spread to neighboring states. But some have noted that this happened just as all adults first became eligible for the vaccine, and before social distancing behavior eased significantly.

People may have become more cautious during the resurgence, slowing the spread, said Dr. Lessler, an epidemiologist at the University of North Carolina. Then the vaccines helped eradicate it.

Devastation of the deltas

Case and death registers

broken across the south

Case and death registers

broken across the south

In June, coronavirus cases in the United States were at a low point since the start of the pandemic, and nearly half of the population had received at least one injection. States have lifted virtually all virus restrictions and people have relaxed their behavior in celebration.

The timing has turned out to be dire, especially for areas with low vaccination rates. Another variant, this time Delta, took hold and quickly grew to represent the majority of cases in the United States. Missouri saw the first big wave of the Delta Wave.

This is where the fire was kindled; then the fire started to spread to other places, said Dr Vespignani.

Soon, this epidemic spread through Arkansas and then Louisiana, two states with low vaccination rates. Florida became another Delta hotspot early on. By the end of August, most southern states had reached new records of daily cases or deaths and the virus has turned north, causing outbreaks in the upper Midwest and Mountain West.

While the Delta wave swept over much of the country, some places were relatively untouched.

This fire was never able to penetrate, for example, in the northeast corridor, said Dr Vespignani. This is where there is one of the highest vaccination rates. It is as if there is a wall.

Some experts say the vaccination campaign and much of the country that has already seen several waves of outbreaks that have given some immunity to those who have been infected and recovered have made them cautiously optimistic for the winter.

Dr Lessler, who helps manage the Covid-19 Scenario Modeling Hub, a consortium of research groups modeling the future of the epidemic, said neither of the groups predicted a substantial winter peak in the United States this year.

We might see a little bump in the cases, and of course people might change their behavior drastically or we might see a variant, Dr Lessler said, but added he didn’t think a substantial spike was likely. .

Still, there are bound to be places where the virus can spread, as each new wave has shown. And questions remain as to the length of the immunity.

The difference between Michigan’s Alpha Wave in Spring 2021 and Delta Wave really tells you that the wall you built might work for one variant, but it might not be enough for the next, Vespignani said. There could be another variant that is more transmissible and with more immune evasion. That is why we have to build the wall as high as possible.

