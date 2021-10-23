UK government’s Covid advisor ‘very terrifying’ could see another ‘lockdown Christmas’





The government’s covid adviser said people could lock down Christmas if government policies don’t change.

Governments are under pressure from NHS and SAGE scientists to implement ‘Plan B’ Covid measures to contain the growing infection rate and protect the NHS.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far ruled out taking more stringent measures, such as returning face masks, working from home, and COVID-19 passports.

Professor Peter Openshaw, in a personal capacity, told BBC Breakfast that “another closed Christmas” is “very scary,” WalesOnline reported.

A member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (Nervtag), who advises governments, added that not taking action now to contain the rate of infection is “unacceptable”.

When asked what people can expect for Christmas if government policies don’t change, Professor Openshaw from Imperial College London said: “I’m very afraid that another Christmas will be closed if we don’t act soon.

“We know that the time to act as a public health measure is immediate. There is no reason to delay.

“If you delay, you will have to take more stringent action later. Immediate response is absolutely critical to get the situation under control.

“We all really, really, really want a great family Christmas when we can all get together again.

“If that’s what we want, we need to do this now to lower the transmission rate right away so we can actually get together and see each other on Christmas.”

Professor Openshaw added: “I can absolutely understand that we are all desperate to get back to normal life and that governments are willing to listen to industry pressures and be genuinely open, but the current figures show that we have too many.

“I think it’s unacceptable to do this right now.”

