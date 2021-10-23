The United States is going green. How much will this climate plan cost and who will pay?





The bill for climate change is coming up, and it will be heavy. Businesses, investors and the US government plan to make the country carbon neutral within the next 30 years. They are also trying to limit and pay the cost of climate change that has already happened.

The bill would be shared between federal and state governments, businesses and consumers. Banks and investors are committed to shifting funding from fossil fuel producers to businesses that will help reduce carbon emissions. There would be job losses and new jobs created.

The total bill could require tens of trillions of investments, although such estimates are inherently speculative. The largest and most measurable cost would be to generate and supply all of the country’s electricity using renewable resources. According to a team of energy researchers at Princeton University, the bill would range from $ 7.8 trillion to $ 13.9 trillion over the next 30 years.

As a part of the U.S. economy, the estimated costs of transforming the electric power system peak at just over 5% of the nation’s annual economic output. This is well below the 10% of GDP that was spent on the power system as recently as 2008. Job losses will be offset by gains, although the new jobs are mostly in different places. and require different skills. Princeton researchers calculated the cost of a full and partial switch to renewables by 2050.

The other big cost would be to replace fossil-fueled cars and trucks with electric vehicles, to make buildings more efficient, and to heat and cool them with electricity rather than gas or oil. This price is more difficult to estimate and more difficult to pay. Cars and trucks wear out, so replacing them with electric vehicles over time could actually be free, if vehicle prices are comparable. Replacing gas and oil heating and cooling systems with electricity would likely result in real costs to homeowners. Billions are being invested in researching technologies such as battery storage, green hydrogen and carbon capture that could change the overall cost of the transition to fossil fuels.

Public opinion and investor cash back

Businesses and governments are increasing their commitments to reduce carbon emissions due to the risks associated with climate change. Polls show more Americans are concerned about climate change than ever before. In the past, interest in environmental issues increased when the economy was strong and decreased during difficult times. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, environmental concerns have increased.

The cost of extreme weather conditions, often made worse by climate change, such as forest fires, drought, heat waves, storms and flooding this summer, is increasing. Weather and climate disasters have caused an average of $ 84 billion in damage per year over the past decade in the inflation-adjusted United States, up from $ 54 billion in the previous decade.

For example, there have been more severe storms recently, those that caused damage of at least $ 1 billion. The United States has only had 11 years of experiencing at least 10 of these storms. All of those years but one have been since 2008. The increased damage has been caused by bad storms and the expansion of homes and infrastructure in high-risk areas, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Investors respond to climate risks by pouring money into funds that use environmental, social and corporate governance criteria to make investment decisions. More than $ 51 billion was invested in sustainable funds in 2020, about a quarter of all assets flowing into U.S. funds and more than double the 2019 record, according to data from Morningstar Direct. The market is set to grow again this year.

US companies are pursuing these investors by setting emission reduction targets to limit climate change. More than 170 U.S. companies have pledged to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions enough to help limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius or less, according to the Science Based Targets initiative. Some 90% of S&P 500 companies published a sustainability report in 2019 describing their impact on the climate, up from 20% in 2011, according to S&P Global Sustainable1.

The Biden administration will promote the same goals as consumers, investors and businesses at the upcoming United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow next month, the largest global environmental gathering since the Paris accords in 2015.

Representatives from nearly 200 countries will attempt to strike deals to reduce carbon emissions and pay for the transition from fossil fuels.

The aim is to limit climate change

At the current rate of greenhouse gas emissions, scientific models that estimate the amount of carbon in the atmosphere and other factors that affect the climate, predict that the Earth will warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius from here. the end of the century compared to pre-industrial levels. The Earth would warm less if most countries now take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to a report released in September by the UN.

Costs to limit and adapt to climate change

Businesses are already spending billions of dollars to protect their assets and switch to renewable energy sources, and they expect to spend more. According to data from analytics firm Four Twenty Seven, which is owned by Moodys Investors Service, extreme weather conditions over the next 20 years could threaten $ 138 billion in utility company assets. Switching to renewable energies like wind or solar will cost billions more.

New investments in electricity, transmission and distribution by US utilities reached $ 55 billion in 2019, representing the largest and growing share of spending.

North Carolina-based utility giant Duke Energy Corp. has spent or plans to invest $ 16.2 billion this decade on climate-related projects, including grid upgrades and new energy sources to reduce net carbon emissions to zero by 2050, according to the The company’s environmental reports to the nonprofit CDP, which operates a global carbon emissions disclosure system.

Duke ranks third among U.S. utility providers for severe hurricane risk from climate change, behind NextEra Energy Inc. and Dominion Energy Inc., according to Moodys. Since 2016, Duke has spent hundreds of millions of dollars repairing and strengthening infrastructure in Florida and North Carolina against increasingly damaging storms, according to annual reports.

The company is committed to addressing the risks of climate change, said Neil Nissan, spokesperson for Duke.

Power producers such as Duke will have to spend even more if the United States is to meet its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Princeton researchers have mapped out two paths, one where all American electricity is is generated by alternative energy sources and a less expensive path where sun, wind, water and other renewable energies account for at least 80% of electricity production.

In a partially renewable net zero path, more than 1,000 gigawatts of solar and wind generation capacity must be added to the grid by 2050 to meet the country’s electricity demands. That’s more than six times the net summer capacity of large-scale generators in 2020, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

What happens to jobs

A switch to renewable energies would stimulate a construction boom. New solar and wind facilities are expected to be built at unprecedented rates to compensate for the loss of production capacity from withdrawn fossil fuel sources.

Princetons’ net zero study says job losses will be concentrated in rural communities where 700 coal mines are closed and more than 500 coal-fired power plants withdrawn from its model. The production and consumption of oil and natural gas would also decline, leading to job losses in energy-rich regions.

Two energy-producing states, Wyoming and North Dakota, are expected to experience net job losses.

The transformation of the country’s electricity grid could increase the workforce in energy sectors by 30% over the next decade, providing opportunities to offset the loss of fossil fuel jobs through policies and training programs.

