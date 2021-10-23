The aide is concerned that the UK will face another Christmas lockdown ‘if no action is taken soon’.





A prominent government adviser on Covid-19 said he was “very afraid” that there would be another “lockdown Christmas”, urging the public to do everything possible to reduce the spread of the virus.

Professor Peter Openshaw of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (Nervtag) said the current number of patients and mortality were “unacceptable.”

He said measures such as telecommuting and wearing a mask are “very important” as part of efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

The expert’s warning comes after the prime minister resisted calls from health leaders for tighter restrictions despite rising levels of infection.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said this week that new cases could reach 100,000 a day, but Downing Street insisted that there is still room in the NHS and that Plan B will only be activated if it comes under “serious pressure”.

Plan B includes information on telecommuting and mandatory wearing of masks.

Professor Openshaw of Imperial College London personally said:

“We know that the time to take public health action is immediate. There is no reason to delay.

“If you delay, you will have to take stronger action later. Immediate response is absolutely essential to control the situation.

“We all really, really, really want a wonderful family Christmas when we can all see each other again.

“If that’s what we want, we need to take these steps now to get the transfer rates down right away so we can actually get together on Christmas and see each other.”

“It is unacceptable to do this at this time,” Openshaw added.

“I don’t think it’s sustainable to keep going at this pace while talking to people on the front lines.

“I think it is unacceptable to see the number of deaths we have now.

“In one phase last week, 180 people died in one day. Too many deaths. We seem to have gotten used to the idea that a lot of people are going to die from the coronavirus, and I don’t think so.

“We have to slow the spread and double our efforts to vaccinate everyone and remove all boosters. Then we can reopen.”

Professor Openshaw was asked what he would say to those concerned about what the government could do to stop the spread of the virus if the measures were not reintroduced.

He told the program: Don’t necessarily wait for government policy.

“I am very, very reluctant to enter a crowded space because I know that 1 in 60 people in a crowded space will get the virus.

“If possible, ride your bike to work and avoid using public transport.

“I think you are trying to reduce the transmission by doing everything you can control. Don’t wait for the government to change its policy.

“The faster we all act, the sooner we can reduce this transmission rate and the more likely we are to spend Christmas with our families.”

