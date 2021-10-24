US Democrats narrow differences on Biden’s agenda, reflect on billionaire tax





WASHINGTON, Oct.22 (Reuters) – Democrats reach a deal on President Joe Biden’s social and climate agenda by narrowing their differences over health care and other issues, the speaker of the US House of Representatives has said. United, Nancy Pelosi, after a meeting at the White House on Friday. .

“We had a very positive meeting this morning. I am very optimistic,” Pelosi told reporters on his return to Capitol Hill.

Democrats in the House, Senate and White House hope that an agreement on a framework of $ 2 trillion or less will allow the House to move forward next week on a bipartisan bill on $ 1,000 billion infrastructure and will set the stage for the adoption of Biden’s largest “Build Back Better” social package.

Pelosi said there were only a few outstanding questions on healthcare legislation and there were also decisions on income provisions to be included.

“There are a lot of decisions that need to be made, but over 90% of everything is agreed and written,” Pelosi said. “We are reducing the differences.”

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden has launched a proposal for a “billionaire income tax” that congressional sources say would apply to around 700 taxpayers and generate revenue. hundreds of billions of dollars in fresh revenue to help offset the cost of the Biden plan.

“Taxing the income of billionaires is a matter of fairness and shows that taxes on Americans are not compulsory for them and optional for the wealthiest people in the country,” Wyden said in a statement.

A source close to the White House thinking on the billionaire tax said: “The president is favorably disposed towards this tax, as well as a series of other options that would ensure that the rich pay their fair share and do the same. price.”

The plan aims to crack down on some billionaires who find loopholes to avoid or significantly reduce their tax payments.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly press conference at the United States Capitol in Washington, United States on October 12, 2021. REUTERS / James Lawler Duggan

Congressional sources said the tax would apply to taxpayers with more than $ 1 billion in assets or more than $ 100 million in income for three consecutive years.

Wyden’s proposal aims to get moderate Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema to back the legislation after hesitating to raise tax rates on the rich and on businesses.

House Ways and Means Committee chairman Richard Neal appeared less optimistic about getting a deal soon, after Biden said social spending and climate change legislation would likely not include not a higher US corporate tax rate. Failure to raise taxes would require alternative sources of revenue to pay for the legislation.

“One of the complicating factors here is that if you pass some of these new revenue measures, they will have to be vetted,” Neal, whose panel oversees tax policy, told reporters. “At the moment, it’s hard to go back and see it all again.”

The ‘build better’ and infrastructure bills are at the heart of Biden’s national agenda and could provide signing legislation to bolster both his presidency and Democratic hopes to retain control of the House and Senate. in the 2022 election. Democrats hold very slim majorities in both chambers.

Biden, who took office nine months ago, said at a CNN mayoralty event in Baltimore on Thursday that he was close to reaching a deal to pass the two bills after weeks quarrels between his fellow Democrats.

“I think I’ll get a deal,” the president said.

Disagreements over the scale of the larger package delayed Biden’s national platform, with progressive House Democrats refusing to vote for the infrastructure bill, which has already passed the Senate, until ‘an agreement is reached on social programs and climate change.

Moderate Democrats, including Sinema and Senator Joe Manchin, had opposed the initial price of $ 3.5 trillion and some provisions of this latest bill. Republicans oppose the measure, but 19 in the Senate voted in favor of infrastructure legislation.

Reporting by David Morgan, Richard Cowan, Jarrett Renshaw and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Scott Malone, Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio

