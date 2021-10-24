UK says lack of time for solution in Brexit trade negotiations





UK warns of negotiating post-Brexit trade deal with EU

JILL LAWLESS AP communication

October 23, 2021 at 9:36 PM

The UK government tried to speed up negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Saturday.

UK and EU negotiators met in Brussels last week to work to resolve key differences over Northern Ireland’s trade rules. Talks move to London on Tuesday, where Britain says a significant gap remains on fundamental issues.

The UK government added that while the talks so far have been constructive, they need to see real progress soon rather than being stuck in a never-ending negotiation process as the Northern Ireland issue has not yet been resolved.

Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK and shares borders with EU member Ireland, remains within the EU’s single, tariff-free market, despite the UK leaving the 27-country bloc at the end of 2020.

Its special status ensures that its borders remain open to the island of Ireland, a key pillar of the Northern Ireland peace process since the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. However, this does mean a new customs frontier in the Irish Sea for goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK despite being part of the same country.

This brought a bureaucratic format to the business and caused problems for some goods to arrive in Northern Ireland. EU regulations on chilled meat have created a temporary sausage shortage, and the UK now claims to be preventing Christmas crackers, Christmas cracker festival noise makers, from arriving in Northern Ireland.

The new pact also angered British coalitionists in Northern Ireland, who say the checks weaken Northern Ireland’s position in Britain and destabilize the delicate political balance on which peace rests.

The EU accuses the UK of trying to renegotiate a binding agreement it signed a year ago. Some officials say it is showing that the British government is unreliable. But Block has agreed to change the deal, offering to cut inspections of food, plant and animal products entering Northern Ireland by 80% and cut shipping companies’ paperwork in half.

The UK has welcomed the proposal, but is calling for the EU’s highest court to remove its role of resolving any disputes over the agreement and replace it with the idea of ​​independent arbitration, which the EU has flatly rejected.

EU’s chief negotiator, Maros Sefcovic, and UK’s David Frost will meet in London later next week to assess the progress of the talks. Britain repeated the threat on Saturday to trigger an emergency suspension clause, a clause that would allow both sides to suspend the agreement in extreme circumstances if there is no sooner breakthrough.

This will result in EU legal action and potential economic sanctions that could lead to a trade war. Such a battle would hurt the UK economy more than the much larger EU.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Covney also warned that talks could not go on forever and urged Britain to respond to the EU’s willingness to compromise.

He said he believes the EU has shown a genuine desire for compromise and has consciously avoided creating tensions. I can’t say the same thing about the British government’s approach.

I don’t think the EU will be in compromise and solution mode forever.

Follow the AP report on post-Brexit developments at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit.

