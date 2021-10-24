US battles eliminated Afghan evacuees and now in limbo





But the United States took them to military bases in Persian Gulf countries and Europe for review. In these transit zones, called water lilies, teams from customs and border protection, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Counterterrorism Center and intelligence agencies interviewed Afghans and took their biometric and biographical information.

Hundreds of analysts and agents have been dispatched to work at the transit sites, officials said. Others contributed from the United States, working weekends and sharing information on secure video conference calls.

Some of the evacuees had previously applied for special immigrant visas, while others were newly enrolled for processing when they landed at bases overseas. Screening officers took their fingerprints, photographs, names, dates of birth, previous addresses, and any phone or passport numbers, and analyzed them against law enforcement, military, and military databases. intelligence.

Some cases that initially raised red flags were resolved within hours, officials said. They included evacuees whose names were in a database of known or suspected terrorists, but who turned out to be different people.

The more difficult cases would have included cases in which database queries showed that a person using a phone number associated with an evacuee had called suspicious people, or that the evacuee had already been refused. access to an American facility. Such database accesses may not always provide context, requiring additional research and discussion.

Officially, it is the Department of Homeland Security that decides whether or not to allow evacuees to the United States, as the legal authority to grant someone on humanitarian parole rests with its secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas. But as a matter of informal practice, officials said, the recommendations required inter-institutional consensus.

The executive branch and its sprawling security bureaucracy wield considerable power in deciding whether or not to admit a foreigner into the country. Under US law, non-nationals abroad have little recourse if the authorities reject them.

