Verstappen-Hamilton has the potential to be explosive at the United States Grand Prix





AUSTIN, TX – Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix first corner race promises to be one of the most exciting moments of the 2021 Formula 1 season so far.

For just the sixth time this year, title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will line up side-by-side in the front row of the grid and face the biggest change in elevation in a single turn on the calendar as they bury the throttle on the run. towards turn 1.

From their grid locations on the pit straight, the track climbs 100 feet to the top of Turn 1 for a distance of just over 260 meters. As they embark on the 13.5% incline, both drivers will keep the throttle open, engaging in some high-speed chicken play as to who will brake first.

In 2015, COTA Turn 1 saw a first round between Hamilton and Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg as they fought for the title, but that battle was nowhere near as close as this one.

It’s no exaggeration to say that the result of the Turn 1 duel between Verstappen and Hamilton has the potential to pivot the battle for the championship this year, with just six points separating the two with six races remaining.

Of course, races aren’t always won in the first turn of the first lap and, as long as both drivers emerge from the exit of Turn 1 pointing in the right direction, Sunday’s grand prix has the potential to deliver 56 full laps. thrills. and spills.

The tension is growing

Friday’s practice provided a tantalizing dress rehearsal of what could happen on Sunday as Hamilton and Verstappen lost their places in the second practice session. There was nothing to gain and a lot to lose during the uncompetitive hour of FP2, but neither driver was willing to back down as they emerged side by side into the pit straight and finished a race thrilling acceleration – though totally unnecessary – until Turn 1.

Hamilton came out on top thanks to his inside line, leaving Verstappen to dry off on the outside. The Red Bull driver was clearly unimpressed, calling Hamilton a “stupid idiot” on the team radio and raising his middle finger at the Mercedes driver in frustration.

Max Verstappen is clearly not happy with Lewis Hamilton and lifts his middle finger as Hamilton passes him.

Verstappen ignored the incident after Friday’s session, while Hamilton, smiling eyes over his face mask, called it “fun and games.”

“First, I didn’t go wide, he decided to go around the outside and ended up coming out wide,” said Hamilton. “You can ask him, but we were fighting on the last corner.

“It’s a silly thing. It’s all fun and playful, we’ll have fun tomorrow, give it everything as you would expect, no real difference to other parts of the season.”

The test incident was fairly trivial isolated, but in the context of this year’s events, it revealed the underlying tension between the two drivers.

Off-track relations remain cordial in press conferences and in the paddock, but Verstappen and Hamilton have faced each other twice on track this year at the British and Italian Grands Prix. At Silverstone, Hamilton was found primarily to blame while at Monza, Verstappen was found guilty.

After the two crashes, the pair vowed to move on, but there is a lingering feeling this season could still be decided by a third clash. Verstappen, however, sees no reason for him to come to COTA in the first round on Sunday.

“[We will approach Turn 1] like we always try, as professionals, ”he said. “I don’t see why we have to keep talking about it. It’s not like we’re the only ones to have dabbled in sports.

“These things happen, unfortunately. We’re in the front row again and I think everyone is expecting a great race and that’s what we as riders expect as well and we just want to have a great race. . “

Hamilton, who will be at a disadvantage starting on the unused side of the track, added: “I hope we get past Turn 1 and have a good race. I don’t think everything is decided at Turn 1.”

Two to one, Lewis Hamilton will have a Red Bull on either side of him on the grid on Sunday. Clive Mason – Formula 1 / Formula 1 via Getty Images

While Hamilton is right that the race won’t depend on the first corner, leading in the first lap would certainly alleviate some of Mercedes’ concerns about strategy.

Starting from second place, the seven-time world champion is sandwiched between two Red Bulls, with Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Prez starting third. Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas would have started fourth but a penalty for an engine change dropped him to ninth on the grid.

By having two cars in the fight, Red Bull has an advantage over tire strategy, which should be amplified on Sunday as most teams expect to stop twice rather than once.

“We know Checo [Perez] races well, and qualifying has been his fight this year, ”said Christian Horner, Red Bull team manager. “But he’s here, it’s the first time we’ve had two cars against one and it’s the first time in the hybrid era. [since 2014] that a Mercedes did not qualify on pole here, so this is another important step for us.

“It’s hard to follow here, so you really want to head to Turn 1 – and it will definitely be a grandstand start to Turn 1 – but at least we have two guys starting at the front of the field.

“If Max can see Sergio’s yellow helmet in his mirrors tomorrow, I think he would be happier.”

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will take the first and third start of the Circuit of the Americas. Chris Graythen / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Mercedes is hoping Hamilton’s innate ability to survive on his tires over a race distance will help all teams experience rear tire overheating during practice.

“It’s a limited circuit at the back, it’s very rough asphalt and it’s going to be very difficult to keep the tires in a happy window because they will want to be on the hot side of happiness,” said the technical director. from Mercedes. James Allison said.

“That will be what determines tomorrow’s race: the car that can keep the rear tire intact in what will almost certainly be a two-stop race will be the car that thrives.

“The best protection [against the two Red Bulls] will be if we are quick. If we can get Red Bull out of the way behind, then we’ll get strategic protection against that gap.

“But obviously two on one is a better place to be, so we’ll have to rely on speed.”

Sunday’s United States Grand Prix airs live on ABC at 1:30 p.m. ET.

